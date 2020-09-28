28 September 2020

Announcement no. 309

Change in capital of large shareholder

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Rovsing A/S hereby announces that it today has received notification from Jean Marcel Dühring that he has increased his holding of shares in Rovsing A/S to 23.852 shares, corresponding to 5.2% of the share capital and votes.

For further information

Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: hpt@rovsing.dk or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: shu@rovsing.dk

Attachment