• By component, servicessegment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Services play a vital role in the deployment and integration of next-generation networking solutions in the business environment of enterprises.Services are considered as the backbone of network automation as they are instrumental in fulfilling the customized requirements of clients.



Moreover, services are important for training employees regarding the use of solutions and developing their analytical understanding for enhancing the Return on Investment (ROI) from automation solutions.

• By solution, intent-based networking segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Intent-based networking offers enhanced access control, scalability, security, and multivendor device management in an enterprise network.It takes business policy as its input to convert the requirement to a network configuration and generates a network design.



Moreover, it validates whether the network can deliver the intended outcome.Intent-based networking continuously monitors the network status and collects network data, such as traffic logs, to assess the state of the network and determine the optimum route.

• By deployment type, cloudsegmentto lead the market during the forecast period



Cloud network automation enables fast and secure network configuration by leveraging cloud computing capabilities.Moreover, the cloud deployment model scales a solution’s capacity to handle enormous network application traffic.



SMEs prefer cloud-based deployment, as cloud-based solutions are cost-effective and easy to deploy (as cloud deployment does not require dedicated IT staff).With the adoption of these solutions, small enterprises are able to collect and analyze data, thus improving customer services.



Presently, the demand for cloud-based network automation solutions is increasing over their on-premises counterparts, owing to the various advantages offered by the cloud deployment model.



North America to lead the market share in 2020

North America is projected to lead the network automation market during the forecast period.In North America, enterprises and service providers are continuously changing their network infrastructure to cope with advanced technologies. North America is home to many technological innovators. Most of the leading market players, such as Cisco, IBM, Juniper Networks, and NetBrain, have their headquarters in this region. These players provide effective network automation solutions worldwide and possess a huge customer base.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the network automation market.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C-level – 48%, Directors – 28%,and Others – 24%

• By Region: North America – 35%,Europe– 28%, APAC– 23%,RoW – 14%



Research coverage

The market studycoversthe network automationmarket across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such ascomponents (solutions and services), network type (physical network, virtual network, and hybrid network), deployment mode (on-premises and cloud), end user (enterprise vertical and service providers), organization size (small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises), vertical (information technology, banking, financial services, and insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, education, and others), and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to buythe report



The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

• It comprehensively segments the network automation market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.

• It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

• It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market.



