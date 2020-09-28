VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”), a leading developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed a 1-year contract with a United States Federal Government agency valued at CAD ~$320,000 to deliver QLUE licenses.



BIG will receive payment upfront for the full value of the contract, adding to our cash reserves.

BIGG will not be naming the specific agency in this release out of respect for the agency’s critical national security mission.

BIG’s QLUETM (Qualitative Law Enforcement Unified Edge) is used by Law Enforcement, Banks, Exchanges, ATM Operators to perform due diligence and blockchain security investigations at greater forensic depth by exploring where the related funds are coming from and going to, and the profiles of the entities involved. QLUETM allows for the export of an investigation and in turn this can be saved on file for regulators, or to request a subpoena or be provided as evidence in court.

Blockchain Intelligence Group’s president, Lance Morginn, commented “QLUETM continues to impress prospects and customers alike who are seeking blockchain forensic and graphing tools. This contract further extends BIGs relationship and vendor status with the US government, and once again proves QLUETM is an industry leading service.”

