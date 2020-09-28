VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce it will host a webinar today at 11am EDT (8am Pacific; 4pm UK), following the release of the results of a high resolution, drone mounted, magnetic survey (the “Survey”) in the district surrounding the Company’s flagship Marimaca Copper Project (“Marimaca” or “the Project”) in Chile.



The Survey has identified several large-scale magnetic anomalies which the Company believes are prospective for Marimaca IOCG style deposits.

Highlights

Four large scale magnetic anomalies identified , believe d to be prospective for Marimaca style deposits

○ All similar size to or larger than the Marimaca Sulphide Target (175 million m 3 )

All targets are adjacent to key regional structures which are believed to control mineralization at Marimaca

○ Regional structures clearly shown in magnetic survey results

○ Naguay á n Fault , which control s Marimaca , clearly defined over 6km strike length

○ Cross cutting faults, an important mineralization control at Marimaca, noted at all targets

Regional structure identified over 25km

○ New ground staked and option agreements executed covering full extent of prospective structures

○ Expanded m agnetic surveys planned to identify additional targets for follow-up work

Three smaller targets on new fault structure s , proximal to successful previous shallow scout drilling campaign

Potential for blind copper oxide mineralization beneath shallow gravel, as well as large scale sulphide targets

Cindy , Llanos and Mercedes Targets marked by high - grade , artisanal , copper workings

○ A key feature of Marimaca

Improved understanding of Marimaca and its structural controls help to further refine the exploration model to target repetitions of Marimaca IOCG s tyle mineralization

Follow-up work underway including IP surveys, surface geological work and drill hole planning

○ Targeting drilling the Marimaca Sulphide Target in early 2021

Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca Copper commented:

“The clarity of the magnetic anomaly at Marimaca gave us a clear impetus to expand the size of our survey to identify new targets within our now expanded land package. The results are exceptional. There are several large-scale magnetic anomalies adjacent to the important Naguayán Fault to the north of Marimaca which exhibit similar geometry and spatial relationship with regional structures. Perhaps most exciting is that many of the target areas are covered by gravel, suggesting that any near surface oxide mineralization associated with these magnetic anomalies is likely to be blind.

“We believe we have the potential to discover a new copper district in Chile and we are mobilizing geological teams for follow-up work prior to drilling. At the Marimaca Sulphide Target, we will complete an Induced Polarization survey to further define the best locations for drilling. We will also commence surface geological work to help prioritize the new targets identified in the magnetic survey for follow-up work and we look forward to drill testing these as soon as possible.”

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release, including the information that relates to geology, drilling and mineralization was prepared under the supervision of, or has been reviewed by Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Marimaca Copper Corp, a geologist with more than 36 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile, and who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 responsible for the design and execution of the drilling program.

The Qualified Person for content other than geological information in this news release is Luis Tondo, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Marimaca Copper, a mining engineer with more than 30 years of experience and a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Both QPs confirm that they have visited the Marimaca Project on numerous occasions, are responsible for the information contained in this news release and consent to its publication.

