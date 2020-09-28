SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDT Global (HDT), a leading provider of highly engineered solutions for extreme environments across military, public and private sectors, announced today the appointment of Jim Stephens as the new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective today. Mr. Stephens brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience in programs, operations, business development, and sales and marketing. He replaces Fred Strader, a current member of the HDT Board of Directors, who had served in the role on an interim basis.



Mr. Stephens most recently served as the General Manager for Parker Hannifin’s Stratoflex Products Division. While at Stratoflex, Mr. Stephens grew the Aerospace business in both commercial and military end-markets, executed lean initiatives to substantially increase customer satisfaction, and created a strong, dynamic leadership team. Over his long history with the company, Mr. Stephens also served as the General Manager of the Wheel & Brakes Division, Business Unit Manager of the Hydraulic Valve Division and Business Development Manager for Defense Systems.

Prior to Parker Hannifin, he was general manager of Domnick Hunter’s Protective Filtration Systems US division, where he worked closely with Army, Marine Corps and defense prime customers to develop and produce complex CBRN systems. Before his tenure in industry, Mr. Stephens was a Field Artillery Officer, serving with the United States Army.

Mr. Stephens holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the United States Military Academy, West Point, and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University.

“Jim has demonstrated the ability to improve operations, win new customers and grow businesses. His broad range of skills and record of success, in both industrial and defense businesses, make him a perfect fit to take HDT to the next level,” said Sam Bartlett, Managing Director at Charlesbank Capital Partners, an investor in HDT Global since 2014.

Added Josh Klevens, fellow Charlesbank Managing Director, “Jim has built a reputation for leadership, customer focus and collaborative pursuit of excellence. We are delighted to have him take the reins as the new CEO.”

“It is an honor to join HDT Global,” said Mr. Stephens, “and I look forward to continuing the company’s commitment to quality and service, providing the best solutions and support to our US and allied military units worldwide.”

About HDT Global: Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, HDT Global is widely recognized for its industry-leading production of state-of-the-art, fully integrated expeditionary solutions, including shelters, generators, heaters, air filtration devices, robotics and other engineered technologies, currently used by U.S. and allied military units worldwide, as well as civilian government and commercial customers. Proven solutions for extreme environments. We’re There With You. For more information, visit www.hdtglobal.com.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners: Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm managing more than $7 billion of capital. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

