Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Construction Industry by Type (Residential, Non-Residential, Heavy & Civil Engineering) and Region - Forecast to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The coronavirus pandemic has created many challenges for several businesses, governments, organizations, and societies around the world. Companies working in different sectors are reacting in different ways to ensure business continuity, supply chain flexibility, and other such measures to innovative ways to generate revenue. The uncertainties with regard to this pandemic have affected the heavy & civil engineering sector. Despite the effects of COVID-19, a few civil engineering activities have been maintained to some extent and are likely to continue in the very short term. There is no complete lockdown in several countries, and hence, companies are willing to continue executing their contracts to avoid liquidation damages. However, these activities are expected to halt soon, as supply chains are disrupted by a shortage of equipment and materials. In addition, public agencies and administrations are beginning to terminate contracts to control expenses.
The global construction market size is expected to decline from USD 11,217.4 billion in 2019 to USD 10,566.8 billion in 2020. However, the industry will show signs of recovery in 2021 and reach a market size of USD 11,496.7 billion, projecting a CAGR of 1.2% between 2019 and 2021.
An increase in automation in public spaces, along with the rising awareness about antibacterial construction materials, is expected to boost the construction industry post COVID-19 pandemic. However, shutdown of manufacturing facilities, non-availability of raw materials, and impact on supply chain and logistics is expected to restrain the industry growth.
This report covers the global construction industry and forecasts the market size until 2021. The report includes the market segmentation - Type (Residential, Non-Residential, and Heavy & Civil Engineering) and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa). Porter's Five Forces analysis, along with the drivers and restraints, are discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global construction industry.
