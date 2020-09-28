HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many big tech companies are now developing smart glasses and AR helmets, hoping that they can replace smartphones one day. Microsoft, Google, and Apple all have their own products. If smart glasses can really replace phones and computers, it will certainly be a huge market.



Google

When Google Glass came out, it was said to have attracted lots of attention. The global attention of science and technology was focused on Google Glass; however, the first battle of Google Glass should be regarded as a failure. Google has launched a new version of business Google Glass, adding a lot of AR programs. The map part of the glass is more user-friendly, since it shows the specific route of the map in the glasses, and the parameters of other behaviors can also be seen.

Apple

Instead of glasses, Apple introduced a helmet. Apple plans to release its first helmet in 2022. According to the current reports, Apple helmet is used in combination with its apps. Apple is now building its own hardware and software ecosystem. In fact, many apps have AR functions, and developers are also suggested to consider AR functions when developing software, which is also paving the way for subsequent products.

Microsoft

The United States Patent and Trademark Office has published a Microsoft patent application related to computer graphics systems. Specifically, the document mainly describes MicroLED display systems and color management related to HMDs and smart glasses. Interestingly, the patent explains why MicroLED displays will become the key to Microsoft's smart glasses. Six years after Apple acquired LuxVue, an industry leader in MicroLED technology, we still have not seen the expected outcome of the acquisition: a MicroLED display that can be used in Apple hardware products, and perhaps as described in the Microsoft's patent that it can be used in smart glasses. However, do Apple and Microsoft share the same views on the use cases of MicroLED display? For this, only time will tell.

Microsoft, Google, and Apple all have the ability to develop face wearable devices. Now it is up to who can take the lead, sell the device to consumers at an affordable price, and make it a necessity. Hardware actually requires software to work with it, though it will take years for the technology to mature enough to replace the phone with glasses. Goldman Sachs believes that VR and AR will become the next generation of computing platforms after computers and smartphones, and the existing electronics market will be reshaped. An important reason is that VR can reshape the current way of doing things in many fields, not just games and videos that we know well.

Goldman Sachs believes that restricted by technical conditions, the popularity of AR hologram may be slower than smartphones and tablets. The AR holographic market is expected to reach a scale of $80 billion in 2025. Meanwhile, the scale of AR holographic games will reach $11.6 billion and 216 million users. The game will be the main driving force of the initial development, and the advancement of technology and the decrease of cost will become the key to determining the development of AR holographic.

By 2025, according to the basic development, the AR holographic revenue from both software and hardware will reach $80 billion. If it can grow from a niche market to a mass market, the size of the entire market could reach $182 billion. Currently, the AR holographic industry still has some problems to be solved, such as the delay problem and other technical problems. Even if it develops at the slowest rate, the revenue scale will reach $23 billion by 2025. The main technical obstacles restricting the industrial development are poor technology sustainability and poor mobility. If it develops rapidly, the growth rate will be the same as that of tablets and smartphones. AR holography will not cause significant damage the existing market. Goldman Sachs reckons that the shipment of hardware AR holographic products will reach 125m units by 2025.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is one of the leading holographic cloud integrated technology solutions providers in China. WIMI provides one-stop services for many holographic AR technologies. Meanwhile, its business covers the holographic visual AI synthesis and presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR advertising, holographic AR SDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, and holographic face recognition. In addition, its business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system, and the advertising display system.

WIMI cloud Internet advertisements are generally divided into three types in terms of presentation devices: smartphones, tablets, and AR holographic glasses. Smartphone adoption is already so high that once consumers see the novel WIMI3DAR holographic ads, it is easy for consumers to take out their smartphones to participate in activities. In addition, WIMI holographic cloud has a series of operating strategies to maximize the interests of advertisers and media platforms, which has ensured the ecological and sustainable development of WIMI holographic cloud platform for advertising distribution.

WIMI opens its API interface to high-quality customers. Through the API interface, the media platform can develop a series of customized system functions, including automated management of advertising resources, advertising resource analysis and internal system integration, customized special functions, and a single platform to manage multiple accounts. Media platforms can display their advertising space resources in front of advertisers in an all-round way.

In addition, WIMI has set up the brand protection mechanism. Combined with the powerful analysis and processing function of AI-BMT DMP data platform, the media platform can optimize its own advertising space resources. At the same time, the media platforms can, according to their own needs, set up the media capital management platform can set up the media asset management platform to block unwanted advertising content and relevant advertisers according to its own needs, so as to achieve effective protection of their own brands. It reduces the risk of media platforms joining media asset management services, ensures the safe release of brand advertising, and realizes the virtuous circle of business models.

After the outbreak of COVID-19 this year, the demand for AR in many public sectors has shown an obvious rise. In the future, AR/VR devices will not only be a tool, but also become the next generation computing platform after mobile phones.

About MobiusTrend

MobiusTrend Group is a leading market research organization in Hong Kong. They have built one of the premier proprietary research platforms on the financial market, emphasizing on emerging growth companies and paradigm-shifting businesses. MobiusTrend team is professional in market research reports, industry insights, and financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www.mobiustrend.com/

Media contact

Company: MobiusTrend Research

Contact: Trends & Insights Team

E-Mail: cs@mobiustrend.com

Website: http://www.mobiusTrend.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOlz-sCOlPTJ_24rMgR6JLw