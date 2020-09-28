TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Globe and Mail has ranked Clearbridge Mobile No.196 in the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.



Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Clearbridge Mobile earned its spot with a three-year revenue growth of 212 percent.

“Clearbridge Mobile is very pleased to be included in this year’s ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Clearbridge Mobile CEO, Deepak Chopra. “It’s been a phenomenal past three years as Clearbridge has become a strategic partner for many customers, having expanded our mobile focus into the web and cloud. Our client roster has also rapidly grown as we have added new clients across multiple sectors, particularly in the media and entertainment, sports, healthcare, and the B2B service sectors. All this has been made possible by the outstanding team at Clearbridge.”

“With the impact of COVID-19 accelerating digital transformations, we are once again experiencing tremendous growth as we are positioned to help our clients navigate this volatile time. We are providing our partners with a 360-degree view to become more digitally native. We have truly become a one-stop digital shop for our clients.”

Clearbridge Mobile CTO, Sanjay Malhotra, adds, “The pandemic created the perfect environment for businesses to reassess their digital strategies through our design thinking. Having multiple digital touchpoints has become imperative to keeping lines of business open. Our team has done a fantastic job of showcasing our expansive skillset, developing a wide array of unique digital interfaces, be it web, cloud, smartphone, tablet, iPad, or Connected TV, to support the unique needs of each client and their consumer.”

“The stories of Canada’s Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading.”

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

About Clearbridge Mobile

Clearbridge Mobile is an award-winning full-stack mobile app development company that provides user-centric design and engineering services. Clearbridge Mobile is dedicated to building better, stronger relationships between you and your customers with best-in-class mobile solutions. With more than 250 apps successfully delivered for enterprise clients like Bell Canada, TD Bank, Rogers Communications, and Tim Hortons, Clearbridge Mobile is the right partner to help transform and drive your business forward.

About Canada’s Top Growing Companies

Launched in 2019, Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies have to complete an in-depth application process to qualify.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

Contact:

Christine Tsang

christine.tsang@clearbridgemobile.com