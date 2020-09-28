Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exhibitions & Events Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global exhibition market size is expected to reach over $50 billion, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2025.



The global event and exhibition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% between 2020 and 2025. The US region is the largest market for exhibitions, followed by Germany and China. The use of big data analytics enables exhibitors to make strategic marketing programs, digital campaigns, and effective strategies that will drive the growth of the global exhibition market size.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 in China has spelled doom for the global events market share, with around $135 billion worth of the total economic output unlikely to be generated by the end of Q2 2020. The events such as Mobile World Congress, IMEX, ITB Travel Trade Show, or the Geneva Auto Show have already been canceled. The organizers cannot guarantee the safety of participants or logistics challenges due to travel restrictions. Hence, the global events industry is likely to head toward a slowdown.



Event and Exhibition Market Segmentation



This research report includes detailed market segmentation by exhibition type, revenue stream, industry type, and geography. The increasing global event and exhibition industry trend among companies and enterprises to promote their products and services is influencing the growth of the B2B exhibition market. North America is the largest market for B2B exhibitions in the global event and exhibition market. Significant growth in the US economy, the subsequent rise in the GDP, corporate profits, and domestic travels are contributing to the growth.



The APAC B2B exhibition market share is significantly different now than before. The demand for exhibitions and events is currently enormous. This is generating outstanding results for businesses and helping grow businesses in multiple geographies.



The revenue contribution of the entrance fees segment was over $30 billion in 2019. A higher number of companies across the globe are participating in the events annually. Thus, the revenue generation from exhibitor fees is increasing. Online and offline advertisements carried out by vendors on behalf of exhibitors generate leads and provide a high turnaround of audiences in exhibitions.



B2C exhibitions in fashion, consumer goods, technology products, toys, garments, and smart gadgets, and others witness a high traffic volume of attendees. Higher traffic and footfalls, the greater is revenue generation from tickets or public admission charges. Thus, the increasing number of B2C and mixed exhibition industry growth will propel the revenue growth of the entrance segment.



The consumer goods sector is growing at a rapid pace and is not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. It includes a diverse array of varied industries. Consumer technology in specific are large businesses in the tradeshow market, taking up a major chunk of the revenues. This sector offers exciting opportunities for innovations.



From non-traditional booths that allow customers to live the product to using data to better target consumers, these shows witness the latest technology due to the diversity and flexibility of products and solutions exhibited. However, the segment is expected to observe retail disruptions, restructuring, and advancing technologies, which will spur the segment growth. Several events have been canceled due to the widespread eruption of the coronavirus across the world.



Insights By Vendors



In terms of satisfaction, Europe is comparatively successful for both exhibitors and visitors in the global events industry. However, the perceived importance of each event is lower than in other regions. Exhibitors benefit from a wide choice of events and other marketing channels. Besides, better advocacy and loyalty could be seen in Europe compared to other regions owing to the higher satisfaction.



