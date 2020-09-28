Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Antenna Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global automotive antenna market to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.



The report on the global automotive antenna market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026.The study on automotive antenna market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on automotive antenna market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive antenna market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive antenna market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The increasing demand for connected vehicles across the globe

Development of new communication technologies and innovations primarily towards improving the safety and overall experience

High adoption of automotive antennas in several applications such as vehicle tracking, satellite navigation, and collision notifications

2) Restraints



3) Opportunities

Companies operating in this market are inclined towards improving the design structure of an automotive antenna creates immense opportunities

Growing awareness about cellular connectivity offers immense opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Automotive Antenna Market Highlights

2.2. Automotive Antenna Market Projection

2.3. Automotive Antenna Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Automotive Antenna Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Automotive Antenna Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Antenna Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Cellular Technology

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicle Technology

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Antenna Technology

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicle Type

3.5.6. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Automotive Antenna Market



4. Automotive Antenna Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Automotive Antenna Market by Antenna Type

5.1. On-glass Antenna



6. Global Automotive Antenna Market by Cellular Technology

6.1. 3G



7. Global Automotive Antenna Market by Vehicle Technology

7.1. Conventional



8. Global Automotive Antenna Market by Antenna Technology

8.1. Broadcasting Antenna



9. Global Automotive Antenna Market by Vehicle Type

9.1. Passenger Vehicle



10. Global Automotive Antenna Market by Region 2020-2026



11. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Antenna Market

11.2. Companies Profiled

11.2.1. TE Connectivity

11.2.2. Aptiv PLC

11.2.3. Ace Technologies Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dduyzs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900