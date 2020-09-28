FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (“PDS Biotech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, today announced that its Chief Medical Officer, Lauren V. Wood, M.D. will present key data from the company’s previously reported Phase 1 trial of PDS0101 and planned Phase 2 clinical studies in patients with advanced HPV-associated malignancies at the World Vaccine Congress, being held virtually September 28 – October 1, 2020.



Abstract: Versamune® Plus Multi-Epitopic HPV16 Peptides in the Treatment of HPV-Associated Cancers Session: Cancer & Immunotherapy, Viral Associated Cancers Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2020 Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology platform. Versamune® effectively delivers disease-specific antigens for in vivo uptake and processing, while also activating the critical type 1 interferon immunological pathway, resulting in production of potent disease-specific killer T-cells as well as neutralizing antibodies. PDS Biotech has engineered multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize disease cells and effectively attack and destroy them.

Forward Looking Statements

