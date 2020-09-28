Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pup Joint Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global pup joint market to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.



The report on the global pup joint market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on pup joint market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on pup joint market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global pup joint market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global pup joint market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing population and growing demand for natural gas and oil

Technological advancement in drilling techniques and rapid industrialization in developing countries

2) Restraints

High costs and stringent policies related to petroleum production

3) Opportunities

Rising energy consumption, economic development of shipping industry and increasing seaborne trade

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Pup Joint Market Highlights

2.2. Pup Joint Market Projection

2.3. Pup Joint Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Pup Joint Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Pup Joint Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User Industry

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Pup Joint Market



4. Pup Joint Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Pup Joint Market by Product Type

5.1. Crossover Pup Joint

5.2. Drill Pipe Pup Joint

5.3. Tubing Pup Joint



6. Global Pup Joint Market by Technology

6.1. Hot Rolled

6.2. Cold Rolled



7. Global Pup Joint Market by End User Industry

7.1. Oil & Gas

7.2. Chemical Industry

7.3. Mining

7.4 Construction

7.5. Others



8. Global Pup Joint Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Pup Joint Market by Product Type

8.1.2 North America Pup Joint Market by Technology

8.1.3 North America Pup Joint Market by End User Industry

8.1.4 North America Pup Joint Market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Pup Joint Market by Product Type

8.2.2 Europe Pup Joint Market by Technology

8.2.3 Europe Pup Joint Market by End User Industry

8.2.4 Europe Pup Joint Market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Pup Joint Market by Product Type

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Pup Joint Market by Technology

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Pup Joint Market by End User Industry

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Pup Joint Market by Country

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW Pup Joint Market by Product Type

8.4.2 RoW Pup Joint Market by Technology

8.4.3 RoW Pup Joint Market by End User Industry

8.4.4 RoW Pup Joint Market by Sub-region



9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Landscape in the Global Pup Joint Market

9.2 Companies Profiled

9.2.1 Texas Pipe Works Inc.

9.2.2 National Oilwell Varco

9.2.3 Anvil International

9.2.4 Forum Energy Technologies

9.2.5 TPS TECHNITUBE RHRENWERKE GmbH

9.2.6 WestCan Oilfield Supply Ltd

9.2.7 AZZ Inc.

9.2.8 TaiXing Shiji Dongfang Machinery

9.2.9 Sandong Metal Industry Co.,Ltd.

9.2.10 Sledgehammer Oil Tools Pvt. Ltd.



