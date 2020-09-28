Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Public Safety LTE Market By Infrastructure (E-UTRAN, EPC, Others), By Services (Consulting, Integration, Maintenance, Others), By Deployment Model (Private, Commercial, Hybrid), By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Public Safety LTE Market is driven by the increase in the use of the commercial mobile broadband on account of the falling prices of 3G, 4G and Wi-Fi network services.
Additionally, benefits such as flexibility, cost-effectiveness, high reliability, ease of handling, remote management, zero-touch deployment, among others associated with public safety LTE market are further anticipated to propel the market through 2024. Moreover, government initiatives toward public safety, interoperability concerns and rising demand for unmanned operations and remote surveillance are further expected to supplement the growth of the United States Public Safety LTE Market during over the coming years.
The United States Public Safety LTE Market is segmented based on infrastructure, services, deployment model, application, company and region. Based on deployment model, the market can be fragmented into private, commercial and hybrid. The hybrid segment is expected to register the highest growth in the market due to the high cost incurred in adopting the completely dedicated private safety network therefore government agencies prefer opting for hybrid models.
Major players operating in the United States Public Safety LTE Market include General Dynamics Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T Inc., Sonim Technologies Inc., Nokia Corporation, Cobham Mission Systems, Bittium USA, Inc., NEC Corporation of America, Samsung Electronics Corporation Limited and others.
Years considered for this report:
Key Target Audience:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. United States Public Safety LTE Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Infrastructure (E-UTRAN, EPC, Others)
5.2.2. By Services (Consulting, Integration, Maintenance, Others)
5.2.3. By Deployment Model (Private, Commercial, Hybrid)
5.2.4. By Application (Law Enforcement, Firefighting Services, Disaster Management, Others)
5.2.5. By Region
5.2.6. By Company (2018)
5.3. Product Market Map
6. North-East United States Public Safety LTE Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Services
6.2.2. By Deployment Model
6.2.3. By Application
7. Mid-West United States Public Safety LTE Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Services
7.2.2. By Deployment Model
7.2.3. By Application
8. West United States Public Safety LTE Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Services
8.2.2. By Deployment Model
8.2.3. By Application
9. South United States Public Safety LTE Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Services
9.2.2. By Deployment Model
9.2.3. By Application
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competition Outlook
12.2. Company Profiles
12.2.1. Company Details
12.2.1.1. General Dynamics Corporation
12.2.1.2. Motorola Solutions, Inc.
12.2.1.3. Cisco Systems, Inc.
12.2.1.4. AT&T Inc.
12.2.1.5. Sonim Technologies Inc.
12.2.1.6. Nokia Corporation
12.2.1.7. Cobham Mission Systems
12.2.1.8. Bittium USA, Inc.
12.2.1.9. NEC Corporation of America
12.2.1.10. Samsung Electronics Corporation Limited
13. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5w4od
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: