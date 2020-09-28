Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Public Safety LTE Market By Infrastructure (E-UTRAN, EPC, Others), By Services (Consulting, Integration, Maintenance, Others), By Deployment Model (Private, Commercial, Hybrid), By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Public Safety LTE Market is driven by the increase in the use of the commercial mobile broadband on account of the falling prices of 3G, 4G and Wi-Fi network services.



Additionally, benefits such as flexibility, cost-effectiveness, high reliability, ease of handling, remote management, zero-touch deployment, among others associated with public safety LTE market are further anticipated to propel the market through 2024. Moreover, government initiatives toward public safety, interoperability concerns and rising demand for unmanned operations and remote surveillance are further expected to supplement the growth of the United States Public Safety LTE Market during over the coming years.



The United States Public Safety LTE Market is segmented based on infrastructure, services, deployment model, application, company and region. Based on deployment model, the market can be fragmented into private, commercial and hybrid. The hybrid segment is expected to register the highest growth in the market due to the high cost incurred in adopting the completely dedicated private safety network therefore government agencies prefer opting for hybrid models.



Major players operating in the United States Public Safety LTE Market include General Dynamics Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T Inc., Sonim Technologies Inc., Nokia Corporation, Cobham Mission Systems, Bittium USA, Inc., NEC Corporation of America, Samsung Electronics Corporation Limited and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Target Audience:

Public safety LTE service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to public safety LTE

Market research and consulting firms

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. United States Public Safety LTE Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Infrastructure (E-UTRAN, EPC, Others)

5.2.2. By Services (Consulting, Integration, Maintenance, Others)

5.2.3. By Deployment Model (Private, Commercial, Hybrid)

5.2.4. By Application (Law Enforcement, Firefighting Services, Disaster Management, Others)

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. North-East United States Public Safety LTE Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Services

6.2.2. By Deployment Model

6.2.3. By Application



7. Mid-West United States Public Safety LTE Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Services

7.2.2. By Deployment Model

7.2.3. By Application



8. West United States Public Safety LTE Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Services

8.2.2. By Deployment Model

8.2.3. By Application



9. South United States Public Safety LTE Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Services

9.2.2. By Deployment Model

9.2.3. By Application



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competition Outlook

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. Company Details

12.2.1.1. General Dynamics Corporation

12.2.1.2. Motorola Solutions, Inc.

12.2.1.3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.2.1.4. AT&T Inc.

12.2.1.5. Sonim Technologies Inc.

12.2.1.6. Nokia Corporation

12.2.1.7. Cobham Mission Systems

12.2.1.8. Bittium USA, Inc.

12.2.1.9. NEC Corporation of America

12.2.1.10. Samsung Electronics Corporation Limited



13. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5w4od

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900