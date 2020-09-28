Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mice Model Market by Mice Type (Inbred, Knockout), Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN), Application (Oncology, Diabetes, Immunology), Service (Breeding, Cryopreservation, Genetic Testing), Care Products (Cages, Bedding, Feed), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mice model market size is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the growth of this market are the Growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, increasing implications of mouse clinical trials (MCTs) for more predictive outcomes and ongoing innovations in mice models are driving the growth of the global mice model industry. However, Implementation of laws and regulations for animal protection and welfare has enforced restrictive practices and bans on the use of animals for different purposes that may restrict the growth of this market to a certain extent.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the mice model market
The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several global pharmaceutical firms have entered the APAC market to tap the significant growth opportunities in emerging Asian countries and lower their production costs by shifting their drug discovery R&D operations and manufacturing to the region. A large number of qualified researchers and low-cost operations in APAC countries, such as India and China, are some of the major factors supporting this trend.
North America: The largest share of the drug discovery services market
North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the mice model market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the mice model market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Mice Model Market Overview
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Mice Model Market Share, by Mice Care Product and by Country (2019)
4.3 Mice Model Market, by Mice Type
4.4 Mice Model Market Share, by Service, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.5 Mice Model Market, by Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Market Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Usage of Mice Models in Virology and Infectious Diseases
5.2.1.2 Increasing Implications of Mouse Clinical Trials (MCTS) for More Predictive Outcomes
5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Regulations and Laws for the Ethical Use of Animals in Research
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 CRISPR Emerging as a Powerful Tool in Biomedical Research
5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Humanized Mice Models
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Development of Alternative Animal Testing Methods
5.2.5 Threats
5.2.5.1 Growing Use of Rat Models
5.3 Impact of the COVID-19 Outbreak on the Growth of the Mice Model Market
6 Regulatory Assessment
6.1 Introduction
6.2 North America
6.3 Europe
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 India
6.7 Australia
6.8 Brazil
7 Clinical Studies Assessment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Clinical Studies
8 Mice Model Market, by Mice Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Inbred Mice
8.2.1 Increasing Applications of Inbred Mice Likely to Drive the Market
8.3 Outbred Mice
8.3.1 Genetic Diversity Offered by Outbred Mice to Boost the Market
8.4 Genetically Engineered Mice
8.4.1 Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicines to Drive Demand
8.5 Hybrid/Congenic Mice
8.5.1 Increasing Use of Congenic Mice in Biomedical Research Contributes to Market Growth
8.6 Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice
8.6.1 Increasing Incidence of Metabolic Diseases to Drive the Market
8.7 Spontaneous Mutant Mice
8.7.1 Advancements in Biomedical Research and Increasing Applications to Boost Demand
9 Mice Model Market, by Service
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Breeding
9.2.1 Growing Number of Mice Model Studies to Boost the Market
9.3 Cryopreservation
9.3.1 Need for Preservation of Novel Mice Models Likely to Drive the Market
9.4 Quarantine
9.4.1 Rising Demand for Germ-Free Mice to Boost Market
9.5 Rederivation
9.5.1 Stringent Quality Assurance Standards to Boost the Market
9.6 Model In-Licensing
9.6.1 Increasing Independent Research by Scientific Community Likely to Fuel Market Growth
9.7 Genetic Testing
9.7.1 Rising Demand for Transgenic Mice Likely to Drive the Market
9.8 Other Services
10 Mice Model Market, by Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 CRISPR/Cas9
10.2.1 Advantages of CRISPR Likely to Boost Segment Growth
10.3 Microinjection
10.3.1 High Success Rate and Lack of Constraints to Propel Segment
10.4 Embryonic Stem Cell Injection
10.4.1 Growing Demand for Targeted Mice Models to Propel the Market
10.5 Nuclear Transfer
10.5.1 Potential to Produce Identical Mice is Likely to Drive Market Growth
10.6 Other Technologies
10.6.1 Sperm-Mediated Gene Transfer
10.6.2 Virus/Vector-Mediated Gene Transfer
10.6.3 Liposome-Mediated Dna and Electroporation of DNA
10.6.4 Biolistics
10.6.5 Talens and ZFNS
11 Mice Model Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Oncology Studies
11.2.1 Increasing Implications of Mice Models in Study of Cancer to Drive the Market
11.3 Immunology and Inflammation Studies
11.3.1 Development of Advanced Models for Human Immunology Studies to Boost Market Growth
11.4 Endocrine Metabolic Studies
11.4.1 Growing Prevalence of Metabolic Disorders Likely to Drive the Market
11.4.2 Diabetes Studies
11.4.3 Other Endocrine Metabolic Studies
11.5 Cardiovascular Studies
11.5.1 Rising Burden of Cardiovascular Disorders Has Boosted Overall R&D Activity
11.6 Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies
11.6.1 Increasing Focus on Mice Model Development for CNS Disorders to Propel Market
11.7 Genetic Studies
11.7.1 Advancements in Gene Editing Techniques to Drive the Market
11.8 Infectious Disease Studies
11.8.1 Increasing Outbreaks of Infectious Diseases to Propel Drug Development Activities
11.9 Other Disease Studies
12 Mice Model Market, by Mice Care Product
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Cages
12.2.1 Development of Different Cage Systems to Drive the Market
12.3 Feed
12.3.1 Preference for Healthy and Powered Diet to Drive the Market
12.4 Bedding
12.4.1 Environmental Enrichment Strategy for Welfare of Laboratory Animals Likely to Boost Market Growth
12.5 Other Mice Care Products
13 Mice Model Market, by Region
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Market Ranking Analysis
Figure 23 Company Ranking in the Mice Model Market, 2019
15 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
15.1 Overview
15.2 Mice Model Market: Company Evaluation Matrix
15.2.1 Stars
15.2.2 Emerging Leaders
15.2.3 Pervasive Companies
15.2.4 Participants
15.3 Market Evaluation Framework
15.4 Competitive Scenario
15.4.1 Key Product Launches
15.4.2 Key Acquisitions
15.4.3 Key Collaborations
15.4.4 Key Service Expansions
15.5 Company Profiles
15.5.1 Charles River Laboratories International
15.5.2 The Jackson Laboratory
15.5.3 Envigo
15.5.4 Genoway
15.5.5 Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
15.5.6 Janvier Labs
15.5.7 Harbour Biomed
15.5.8 Trans Genic, Inc.
15.5.9 Ingenious Targeting Laboratory
15.5.10 Polygene
15.5.11 GVK Bio
15.5.12 Cyagen Biosciences
15.5.13 Crown Bioscience Inc. (Subsidiary of JSR Corporation)
15.5.14 Transcure Bioservices
15.5.15 Ozgene Pty. Ltd.
15.5.16 The Andersons, Inc.
15.5.17 Fengshi Group
15.5.18 Allentown, LLC
15.5.19 Innovive
15.5.20 Lab Products, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2smp0w
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: