The global mice model market size is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of this market are the Growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, increasing implications of mouse clinical trials (MCTs) for more predictive outcomes and ongoing innovations in mice models are driving the growth of the global mice model industry. However, Implementation of laws and regulations for animal protection and welfare has enforced restrictive practices and bans on the use of animals for different purposes that may restrict the growth of this market to a certain extent.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the mice model market



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several global pharmaceutical firms have entered the APAC market to tap the significant growth opportunities in emerging Asian countries and lower their production costs by shifting their drug discovery R&D operations and manufacturing to the region. A large number of qualified researchers and low-cost operations in APAC countries, such as India and China, are some of the major factors supporting this trend.



North America: The largest share of the drug discovery services market



North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the mice model market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the mice model market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Mice Model Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Mice Model Market Share, by Mice Care Product and by Country (2019)

4.3 Mice Model Market, by Mice Type

4.4 Mice Model Market Share, by Service, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.5 Mice Model Market, by Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Usage of Mice Models in Virology and Infectious Diseases

5.2.1.2 Increasing Implications of Mouse Clinical Trials (MCTS) for More Predictive Outcomes

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Regulations and Laws for the Ethical Use of Animals in Research

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 CRISPR Emerging as a Powerful Tool in Biomedical Research

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Humanized Mice Models

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Development of Alternative Animal Testing Methods

5.2.5 Threats

5.2.5.1 Growing Use of Rat Models

5.3 Impact of the COVID-19 Outbreak on the Growth of the Mice Model Market



6 Regulatory Assessment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 India

6.7 Australia

6.8 Brazil



7 Clinical Studies Assessment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Clinical Studies





8 Mice Model Market, by Mice Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Inbred Mice

8.2.1 Increasing Applications of Inbred Mice Likely to Drive the Market

8.3 Outbred Mice

8.3.1 Genetic Diversity Offered by Outbred Mice to Boost the Market

8.4 Genetically Engineered Mice

8.4.1 Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicines to Drive Demand

8.5 Hybrid/Congenic Mice

8.5.1 Increasing Use of Congenic Mice in Biomedical Research Contributes to Market Growth

8.6 Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice

8.6.1 Increasing Incidence of Metabolic Diseases to Drive the Market

8.7 Spontaneous Mutant Mice

8.7.1 Advancements in Biomedical Research and Increasing Applications to Boost Demand



9 Mice Model Market, by Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Breeding

9.2.1 Growing Number of Mice Model Studies to Boost the Market

9.3 Cryopreservation

9.3.1 Need for Preservation of Novel Mice Models Likely to Drive the Market

9.4 Quarantine

9.4.1 Rising Demand for Germ-Free Mice to Boost Market

9.5 Rederivation

9.5.1 Stringent Quality Assurance Standards to Boost the Market

9.6 Model In-Licensing

9.6.1 Increasing Independent Research by Scientific Community Likely to Fuel Market Growth

9.7 Genetic Testing

9.7.1 Rising Demand for Transgenic Mice Likely to Drive the Market

9.8 Other Services



10 Mice Model Market, by Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 CRISPR/Cas9

10.2.1 Advantages of CRISPR Likely to Boost Segment Growth

10.3 Microinjection

10.3.1 High Success Rate and Lack of Constraints to Propel Segment

10.4 Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

10.4.1 Growing Demand for Targeted Mice Models to Propel the Market

10.5 Nuclear Transfer

10.5.1 Potential to Produce Identical Mice is Likely to Drive Market Growth

10.6 Other Technologies

10.6.1 Sperm-Mediated Gene Transfer

10.6.2 Virus/Vector-Mediated Gene Transfer

10.6.3 Liposome-Mediated Dna and Electroporation of DNA

10.6.4 Biolistics

10.6.5 Talens and ZFNS



11 Mice Model Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Oncology Studies

11.2.1 Increasing Implications of Mice Models in Study of Cancer to Drive the Market

11.3 Immunology and Inflammation Studies

11.3.1 Development of Advanced Models for Human Immunology Studies to Boost Market Growth

11.4 Endocrine Metabolic Studies

11.4.1 Growing Prevalence of Metabolic Disorders Likely to Drive the Market

11.4.2 Diabetes Studies

11.4.3 Other Endocrine Metabolic Studies

11.5 Cardiovascular Studies

11.5.1 Rising Burden of Cardiovascular Disorders Has Boosted Overall R&D Activity

11.6 Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies

11.6.1 Increasing Focus on Mice Model Development for CNS Disorders to Propel Market

11.7 Genetic Studies

11.7.1 Advancements in Gene Editing Techniques to Drive the Market

11.8 Infectious Disease Studies

11.8.1 Increasing Outbreaks of Infectious Diseases to Propel Drug Development Activities

11.9 Other Disease Studies



12 Mice Model Market, by Mice Care Product

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Cages

12.2.1 Development of Different Cage Systems to Drive the Market

12.3 Feed

12.3.1 Preference for Healthy and Powered Diet to Drive the Market

12.4 Bedding

12.4.1 Environmental Enrichment Strategy for Welfare of Laboratory Animals Likely to Boost Market Growth

12.5 Other Mice Care Products



13 Mice Model Market, by Region



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Market Ranking Analysis

Figure 23 Company Ranking in the Mice Model Market, 2019



15 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

15.1 Overview

15.2 Mice Model Market: Company Evaluation Matrix

15.2.1 Stars

15.2.2 Emerging Leaders

15.2.3 Pervasive Companies

15.2.4 Participants

15.3 Market Evaluation Framework

15.4 Competitive Scenario

15.4.1 Key Product Launches

15.4.2 Key Acquisitions

15.4.3 Key Collaborations

15.4.4 Key Service Expansions

15.5 Company Profiles

15.5.1 Charles River Laboratories International

15.5.2 The Jackson Laboratory

15.5.3 Envigo

15.5.4 Genoway

15.5.5 Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

15.5.6 Janvier Labs

15.5.7 Harbour Biomed

15.5.8 Trans Genic, Inc.

15.5.9 Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

15.5.10 Polygene

15.5.11 GVK Bio

15.5.12 Cyagen Biosciences

15.5.13 Crown Bioscience Inc. (Subsidiary of JSR Corporation)

15.5.14 Transcure Bioservices

15.5.15 Ozgene Pty. Ltd.

15.5.16 The Andersons, Inc.

15.5.17 Fengshi Group

15.5.18 Allentown, LLC

15.5.19 Innovive

15.5.20 Lab Products, Inc.

