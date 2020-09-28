Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Linear Actuators Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global linear actuators market to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.



The report on the global linear actuators market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on linear actuators market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on linear actuators market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global linear actuators market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global linear actuators market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the linear actuators market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the linear actuators market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global linear actuators market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The Increasing Adoption Of Electrical Linear Actuators In The Automotive Industry Augments Market Growth

Increasing Inclination Towards Industrial Automation Across Manufacturing Industries And Integrating The Industrial Internet Of Things

2) Restraints

The Slowdown In The Manufacturing Industry

3) Opportunities

Technological Advancement In Terms Of Long Life And High Accuracy Provides Growth Opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Linear Actuators Market Highlights

2.2. Linear Actuators Market Projection

2.3. Linear Actuators Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Linear Actuators Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Linear Actuators Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-use Industry

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Linear Actuators Market



4. Linear Actuators Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Linear Actuators Market by Type

5.1. Pneumatic

5.2. Hydraulic

5.3. Electric

5.4. Other Types



6. Global Linear Actuators Market by End-use Industry

6.1. Automotive

6.2. Steel

6.3. Construction

6.4. Medical / Healthcare

6.5. IT / Semiconductor

6.6. Agriculture

6.7. Chemical

6.8. Other End-use Industries



7. Global Linear Actuators Market by Region 2020-2026

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Linear Actuators Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Linear Actuators Market by End-use Industry

7.1.3. North America Linear Actuators Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Linear Actuators Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Rockwell Automation, Inc.,

8.2.2. Parker-Hannifin Corporation

8.2.3. General Electric Company

8.2.4. PHD, Inc

8.2.5. Moog Inc.

8.2.6. Joyce/Dayton Corp.

8.2.7. Duff-Norton

8.2.8. Enerpac

8.2.9. DESTACO



