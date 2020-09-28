CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury and risk management platform provider, today announced its participation and support at three of the biggest industry events for corporate treasury and finance professionals: The Association of Finance Professionals’ AFP Annual Conference 2020, The Association of Corporate Treasurers’ ACT Annual Conference 2020, and the Finance & Treasury Association’s FTA Conference 2020. All held virtually over the coming weeks, GTreasury is proud to again play an active role in supporting these important industry events.
“This has, of course, been an unusually busy and challenging year for corporate treasurers around the world,” Michele Marvin, VP, Global Marketing at GTreasury. “Fortunately, three exceptional industry events are lined up over the next few weeks to bring us all together – albeit virtually – for discussions on what’s been working, what hasn’t, and where our industry is headed next. GTreasury is again excited to be an active voice and ardent supporter at ACT, AFP, and FTA. While we’ll miss seeing customers and new faces in person, we look forward to still connecting for timely discussions on treasury management best practices, the newest capabilities we have recently introduced into our platform, and what we believe the treasury landscape will look like as we head into 2021.”
Attendees visiting GTreasury’s virtual booths will find GTreasury representatives ready to discuss:
About GTreasury
For more than 30 years, GTreasury has delivered the leading digital Treasury and Risk Management System (TRMS) to corporate treasurers across industries. With its continually innovating Software-as-a-Service platform, GTreasury provides customers with a single source of truth for all their cash, payments, and risk activities. The TRMS solution offers any combination of Cash Management, Payments, Financial Instruments, Risk Management, Accounting, Banking, and Hedge Accounting – seamlessly integrated, on-demand worldwide and fully secured. Headquartered in Chicago with offices serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide.
