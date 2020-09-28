BOULDER, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrapin, a Boulder-based national cannabis company, announced today a corporate rebrand to facilitate multi-state growth.

The company shifted from its operating name of “Terrapin Care Station” to “Terrapin.” The company can be found online now at Terrapin.co, while retail customers can still shop and find store locations at TerrapinCareStation.com.

Approaching 350 employees in three states (Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Michigan,) with expansion plans on the horizon for Missouri and New Jersey, Terrapin has grown to represent more than just physical dispensaries.

The company’s products are found on shelves across dispensaries in Michigan and Pennsylvania under brands including Terrapin Whole Flower, Double Bear Concentrates, The Woods Select Reserve, and Resolute Remedies. What started as Terrapin Care Station retail locations has blossomed into both a vertically integrated and wholesale business model.

Terrapin’s six retail locations in Colorado as well as any future dispensaries will remain Terrapin’s “Care Stations,” but the company as a whole will be known as “Terrapin.”

“Terrapin remains a family with a broad set of quality products and services,” explained Chris Woods, Terrapin’s founder, owner and chief executive. “The name ‘Terrapin’ has always united us. Now, regardless of whether you’re a customer at our Colorado retail locations, or buying a product at a partner dispensary, Terrapin’s values and customer promise remain ubiquitous throughout our brand in all operations.”

The goal of the rebrand is to distinguish Terrapin’s retail locations from its product portfolio and growing operations. It is the next phase in the company’s journey as pioneers in the growing cannabis industry. What started in 2009 as a medical marijuana dispensary in an office park in South Boulder has evolved into a multi-state organization that continues to provide quality, affordable medicine and recreational products to those seeking alternatives.

In addition to its six retail locations in Colorado, Terrapin maintains medical cannabis grower/processor operations in Pennsylvania (Clinton County) and Michigan (Grand Rapids). The company has plans to open a dispensary in Hoboken, NJ and it has plans to open medical cannabis services in Missouri next year.

“Simplifying the broad company name to ‘Terrapin’ while keeping our recognizable namesake ‘Terrapin Care Station’ for retail locations allows Terrapin to extend its brand to its products in other states,” explained Tate Behning, Terrapin’s VP of Marketing. “This rebrand allows us to broaden our reach while still continuing to allow retail locations to focus on their mission of creating an approachable, value-driven retail experience.”





About Terrapin

Terrapin is a consumer-focused cultivator, processor and provider of high-quality medical and recreational cannabis products. Founded in 2009, we have six storefronts on Colorado’s Front Range and operate a medical cannabis grower/processor operation in Clinton County, Pa. Terrapin also operates a medical cannabis grower/processor facility in Grand Rapids, Mich. For more information on the Terrapin brand, visit Terrapin.co. For information on retail locations, visit TerrapinCareStation.com. We plant local roots! Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Melissa Christensen MAPRagency mchristensen@mapr.agency 970-363-4652