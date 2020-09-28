NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Marketing Association New York - the principal community for marketing professionals across all industries and disciplines in the New York area - announces the launch of the first AMA New York Advisory Council.



The AMA New York Advisory Council is a selected body of highly accomplished senior marketers of diverse backgrounds and experience across many industries relevant to AMA New York members. The Council’s role focuses on three areas: helping shape the future of the AMA NY; creating roadmaps for addressing key issues that affect marketers; and elevating the role of marketing overall.

The Council serves as a platform for the AMA New York’s future direction and growth as well as a private community to share best practices that improve business operations.

“Marketing evolves rapidly, and it’s essential to keep up with changes and trends,” commented Michelle Chiantera, the AMA New York’s Advisory Council chair. “Joining the expertise of the newly-formed Advisory Council with the strong initiatives put forth by AMA New York’s existing board will drive innovation and forward momentum for us and our members.”

The members of the Advisory Council are:

Bernice Clark, Chief Marketing Officer, New York City Economic Development Corporation

Geoff Colon, Head of Brand Studio, Microsoft Advertising

Leah Holzman Glass, Head of Global Merchant Marketing, Amazon Pay

Leah Lattimore, Assistant Vice President for Inclusive Global Student Leadership and Engagement; Director, Center for Multicultural Education and Programs, New York University (NYU)

Preston Kevin Lewis, Senior Vice President-Latin America, Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Candice Marshall, Chief Marketing Officer, Tide Rock Holdings

Gordon Meyer, Chief Marketing Officer, Sazmining Inc. and NY chapter president, VR/AR Association

Bennett Porter, Chief Marketing Officer, Booster Fuels

Alan Schulman, Founder / Chief Content Officer, Contagious Content

Jon Schulz, Chief Marketing Officer, Viant Technology

According to Karen McFarlane, president of AMA New York, the Advisory Council will strengthen the organization’s already prominent role as a resource for marketing professionals in New York. “Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the national awakening around issues of racial justice and equality, 2020 has been a pivotal year for all of us, including marketers,” she commented. ”The Advisory Council’s high-level insights will help AMA New York’s grow our currency as a resource for thought leadership and our role as the premier professional champion for brilliance in marketing.”

To learn more about AMA NY’s Advisory Council visit this link: https://www.amanewyork.org/about-ama-new-york/advisory-council/

About American Marketing Association New York (AMA New York):

As part of a national organization of over 30,000 members, American Marketing Association New York (AMA New York) inspires, supports and celebrates brilliance in marketing. Founded in 1931, AMA New York is the principal community for marketing professionals across all industries and disciplines in the New York area. Offering professional development, educational events, and meaningful interactions through volunteerism and mentoring, marketers can increase their knowledge and reach in the marketing community at the various stages of their careers.