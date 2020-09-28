NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will be hosting its 12th Annual New York Maritime Forum as a Digital Forum on Wednesday, October 14 & Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 8:00am – 4:00pm EST. The event is organized in partnership with DNB and in cooperation with Nasdaq and NYSE.



The Capital Link New York Maritime Forum (NYMF) is both an investment and an industry conference with a double objective:

To provide an interactive platform for investors, financiers, cargo owners and shipowners to discuss the latest developments in the global shipping, energy and commodity markets, as well as in the financial and capital markets. Also, to address critical topics of the industry such as regulation, technology, innovation and more.

To showcase and promote the role of New York as a hub for the global maritime community and attract more business to New York targeting a global industry audience.

The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.

1x1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors are available by video and audio conferencing. Please send all requests to shipping@capitallink.com.

Traditionally the event features global industry leaders and attracts top level delegates from all over the world. The digital format of the event this year transforms NYMF into a truly global event

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

The Honorable Mark Wesley Menezes, Under Secretary of Energy, United States Department of Energy

Dr. Grahaeme Henderson, Vice President, Shipping & Maritime, Shell International Trading and Shipping Ltd.

Mr. Rick Cotton, Executive Director, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Ms. Angela Chao, Chair & CEO, Foremost Group

REGISTRATION

Registration is complimentary. To register please go to the link below:

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping. The Forum is held in New York City every year and examines the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today. Due to the circumstance we are all facing today, our 2020 Forum will be held digitally.

The Forum provides a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies' earnings. In addition, it discusses topics of critical relevance to the industry such as restructuring and consolidation, the various channels and methods of raising capital as well as the impact of new technologies and trading routes.

Participants can interact live online in real time with Forum speakers and participants from around the globe, obtain the latest industry and market news, and arrange 1x1 meetings.

Forum highlights:

Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time video format

Exhibition hall with 37 digital booths Visit our Sponsor booths to obtain the latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more All materials can be saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience

Live networking in real time with speakers, sponsors and participants

Request 1x1 meetings with shipping companies and sponsors Shipping Company meetings reserved for institutional investors Meetings will be conducted by videoconferencing or conference calls



PRESENTATIONS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS:

Container Shipping Sector

Dry Bulk Shipping Sector

LPG Shipping Sector

LNG Shipping Sector

Crude Oil Tanker Shipping Sector

Product Tanker Shipping Sector

INDUSTRY TOPICS: ADDRESS

Charting Corporate Strategy in A Fast-Changing Industry - Growth & Consolidation, Diversification, Access to Capital, the Public/Private Dilemma, Capital Allocation Strategies

Keynote Address – A One-On-One Discussion: “Emerging Stronger for A Better Shipping Future” – Shell International Trading and Shipping Ltd. & DNB Markets

Geopolitics, Global Commerce & Shipping

Alternative Finance & Private Equity

New York Keynote Address – NY / NJ Port Authority

New York Roundtable Discussion

Jones Act Roundtable Discussion

Closing Keynote Address – Global Energy Markets & US energy Policy – United States Department of Energy

Banking and Ship Finance

Keynote Address – One on One Discussion – Foremost Group & Intrepid Shipping

Capital Markets Panel

Global Energy Markets in Transition - One-On-One Discussion – Tellurian Inc. & DNB Markets

Navigating Through Industry Transformation - The shipping market in Greater Bay Are

Analyst Panel

Offshore Wind Energy – An Emerging Frontier



PARTICIPATING MARITIME COMPANIES – 48 COMPANIES!

Ardmore Shipping Corporation

BW LPG

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP)

Columbia Shipmanagement

Crowley Maritime

d'Amico International Shipping S.A.

Danaos Corporation

Diamond S Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE)

Euronav (NYSE: EURN)

Euroseas

Eurodry

Exmar

FLEX LNG

Foremost Group

Frontline Management

GasLog

GasLog Partners LP

Genco Shipping & Trading

Golden Ocean

Grindrod Shipping Holdings

Hafnia Tankers

International Seaways (NYSE: INSW)

Intrepid Shipping

Kirby Corporation

Maersk Tankers

Matson, Inc.

MPC Containers

MSC Group

Navigator Gas

OSG

Premuda SpA

Pyxis Tankers

Ridgebury Tankers

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)

Scorpio Bulkers

Seacor Holdings Inc.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings

Seaspan Corporation

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK)

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK)

Teekay Gas Group Ltd.

Tellurian Inc.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP)

TARGET AUDIENCE

The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.

SPONSORS

ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: DNB

IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ

GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV GL

GLOBAL SPONSORS: Braemar Naves Corporate Finance. • Citi • CMB Financial Leasing • InvestHK • Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board • Reed Smith • Seward & Kissel

EVENT SPONSORS: Ascension • Clyde & Co • Orrick • RMK • Tufton Oceanic • VedderPrice • Wartsila

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping • Capital Product Partners L.P. • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk • Dynagas LNG Partners LP • Eurodry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Grindrod Shipping • International Seaways • MPC Container Ships • Pyxis Tankers • Ridgebury • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Scorpio Bulkers • Scorpio Tankers • Seanergy Maritime Holdings • Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: NYMAR

MEDIA PARTNERS: Marine Circle • Ship Management International • Ship2Shore • Xinde Marine News

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: https://forumnymf2020.capitallink.com/

Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis at forum@CapitalLink.com or + 1 212 661 7566