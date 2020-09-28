Portland, OR, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global NoSQL market generated $2.41 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $22.08 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 31.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, major winning strategies, key segments, value chain, and competitive landscape.

An increase in unstructured data, demand for data analytics and a surge in application development activities across the globe propel the growth of the global NoSQL market. However, complications regarding testing of NoSQL applications hinder the growth up to some extent. However, an increase in big data implementation is projected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Reports: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/640

Covid-19 Scenario:

With lockdown imposed by governments of many countries, demand for online gaming, content consumption from OTT platforms, and activity on social media increased significantly. So, the demand for NoSQL increased for handling huge amount of data.

With organizations adopting “work from home” strategy to ensure continuity of business processes, NoSQL databases would be needed to store and retrieve data.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Nosql Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/640?reqfor=covid

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global NoSQL market based on type, application, industry vertical, and geography.

Based on type, the key value store segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2026. Contrarily, the graph based segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 34.2% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the web apps segment held the largest share, with more than one-fourth of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. However, the mobile apps segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on vertical, the IT sector contributed to the highest market share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period. However, the gaming segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 34.8% from 2019 to 2026.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/640

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global NoSQL market share, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 35.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading players of the global NoSQL market analyzed in the research include Aerospike, Inc., DataStax, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Couchbase, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, MarkLogic Corporation, Google LLC, Neo Technology, Inc., MongoDB, Inc., and Objectivity, Inc.

AMR also presents Avenue, an innovative subscription-based online report database. With Avenue, you can avail online access to the entire library of syndicated reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and company profiles on more than 12,000 firms across 11 domains. This is a cost-effective model, tailored for entrepreneurs, investors, and students & researchers at universities. You can also request customizations, suggest new reports, and avail analyst support as per your requirements.

Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media , Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter