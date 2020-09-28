DETROIT, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- The ninth installment of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, originally scheduled to take place in Chicago, will be switching to a virtual experience.



The Cannabis Capital Conference is Benzinga’s premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America.

The event is set to take place on October 15th, 2020, and will feature an array of presentations from cannabis investors. The conference will also feature quick-fire keynotes and panel discussions with top cannabis entrepreneurs.

The shift to virtual events has been a new landscape for Benzinga, but the transition has proved successful in its ability to connect even more individuals from anywhere in the world.

Michael Mills, President & CEO of Body and Mind, stated, “We’ve all participated in some clunky virtual events over the past months and this was smooth with strong contacts and ‘meetings.’ Really appreciate all [of Benzinga’s] work!"

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, will market the event to its many followers via multiple newsletter brands and other subscription-based services. Working alongside the InvestorBrandNetwork it is a part of, CNW will also be providing each of the participating publicly traded companies with dedicated virtual coverage, which includes amplified article syndication to over 5,000 strategic syndication partners and social media messaging across multiple platforms to cannabis, CBD, psychedelic and hemp enthusiasts.

The final Cannabis Capital Conference of 2020 will feature presentations from companies such as Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), Canopy Growth (OTC: CGC), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), SLANG Worldwide (OTC: SLGWF), Entheon Biomedical, among many others.

For more information, or to register for the Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference, visit https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/virtual/.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.

