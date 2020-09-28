New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975183/?utm_source=GNW

, 2004; Humbert et al., 2010; Simonneau et al., 2004). In PAH, blood vessels in the lungs are narrowed, blocked, or destroyed. The damage slows blood flow through the lungs (Mayo Clinic, 2020). This results in progressively increasing pulmonary vascular resistance, leading to an increase in pulmonary arterial pressure (Humbert et al., 2004, 2010; Simonneau et al., 2004).



Epidemiologists utilized national databases, registries, and robust peer-reviewed journal articles to build the diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH forecast in the 7MM.epidemiologists used registry data for the forecast of diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH in the US and 5EU, and then adjusted them for underestimation.



For the diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH forecast for Japan, epidemiologists used data available from the Ministry of Health statistics in Japan that reflect the accurate patient population.epidemiologists kept the forecast methodology consistent across the 7MM.



The report and model include a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH in the 7MM, segmented by age, sex, NYHA functional classes, and comorbidities.



The following data describes epidemiology of PAH. In the 7MM, epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of PAH from 12,487 cases in 2019 to 12,752 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 0.21% over the forecast period. The diagnosed prevalent cases of PAH in the 7MM will increase from 67,369 cases in 2019 to 68,241 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 0.13%. PAH occurs twice as frequently in women as in men. These trends are reflected in forecast for the diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases for the 7MM.



