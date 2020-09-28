SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week saw smart advertising marketplace SaTT' s successful fundraising crowd sale raise a total of USD 7.1 million. It was also listed on popular digital asset trading platforms, ProBit Exchange and BW Exchange .



SaTT is now pleased to announce yet another exchange listing on WhiteBIT , a platform which has obtained European Exchange and Custody licenses .

“On behalf of WhiteBIT, I'd like to welcome the entire SaTT community to WhiteBIT,” says Vladimir Nosov, CEO of WhiteBIT exchange. “We're always happy to see such aspiring projects joining our exchange. With its cost-efficient, fast, and secure smart advertising system, SaTT is sure to engage many new users from the WhiteBIT community!”

Touting a working smart marketing decentralized app (dApp) that tackles ad fraud and inefficiencies in the advertising supply chain, the SaTT platform provides an improved and transparent blockchain-based advertising solution.

“We are pleased to be listed on WhiteBIT Exchange, frequently ranked among the Top Ten on ranking sites such as CoinGecko,” enthuses Gauthier Bros , CEO of SaTT. “WhiteBIT is an established and compliant centralized exchange (CEX) in Europe and we are happy to offer our community yet another premium trading alternative.”

Offering a fiat payment gateway, WhiteBIT meets EU KYC and AML requirements. It charges one of the lowest trading fees for its crypto-to-crypto as well as crypto-to-fiat transactions. In terms of security, the exchange deploys cutting edge technologies and holds 96% of all assets on cold wallets.

Offering SMART staking for passive earnings, the platform also provides Stop-Market and Stop-Limit Orders with quick deposits and withdrawals carried out by Dash InstantSend. WhiteBIT is currently one of only six exchanges in the world with a full-fledged margin trading terminal. Its user-friendly and reliable interface is suitable for both newbies and pros.

WhiteBIT trading schedule details are as follows:

Deposit：18:00 on September 29, 2020 (UTC+8)

Trading SATT/USDT: 18:00 on September 30, 2020 (UTC+8)

Withdrawal: 18:00 on October 03, 2020 (UTC+8)

Open an account on WhiteBIT with the following referral link: https://whitebit.com/referral/9f1befec-a4a6-49dc-b729-1f603fbc4776?utm_source=partner&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=ListingSaTT

About SaTT

SaTT, which stands for Smart Advertising Transaction Token, is a utility token that enables advertisers to buy smart advertising services on its ethereum-based dApp. All transactions between advertisers and influencers/publishers are governed by the SaTT smart contract which ensures speed, transparency and security, and is cost-efficient.

The SaTT dApp helps to quantify ROI by using blockchain oracles to retrieve data from 3rd-party API of social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc. Actions performed, such as LIKES, SHARES, VIEWS, TWEETS etc. can then be evaluated and if all criteria is successfully met, payments are triggered automatically from the advertiser’s preloaded budget to the wallet of the influencer/publisher. Fast, tamper-proof, secure and cost-efficient, the SaTT smart advertising system is a perfect use case of the ethereum smart contract. https://satt-token.com

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT is a centralized crypto-to-fiat exchange trusted by 300K+ users from 190 countries. It has the European Exchange and Custody licenses and is considered to be one of the safest platforms for trading and holding assets. https://whitebit.com

SaTT Officials:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SaTT_Token

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/SaTT.Token

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/satt-token

Telegram: https://t.me/satttoken

Bitcoin Talk: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522

Medium: https://medium.com/@satt.atayen

Github: https://github.com/Atayen/satt-js