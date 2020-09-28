New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975182/?utm_source=GNW

This condition occurs when the lung tissue becomes thick and stiff for unknown reasons.



Over time, breathing becomes difficult due to fibrosis caused by permanent scarring in the lungs (NHLBI, 2019). IPF is associated with a poor prognosis, with a median survival of three to five years (Raghu et al., 2011). There is currently no cure for IPF. However, certain medicines may slow the progression of IPF, which may extend the lifespan and improve the quality of life for people who have the disease (NHLBI, 2019).



Epidemiologists utilized county-specific studies published in peer-reviewed journals to build the forecast.epidemiologists used sources that confirmed IPF cases through both a biopsy of the lung and high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT).



The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident and prevalent (total and diagnosed) cases of IPF in the 7MM, segmented by age, sex, severity, and comorbidities.



The following data describes epidemiology of IPF. In the 7MM, epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of IPF from 28,301 cases in 2019 to 32,997 cases in 2019, at an AGR of 1.66% over the forecast period. The diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF in the 7MM will increase from 130,822 cases in 2019 to 153,747 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 1.75% over the forecast period. The total prevalent cases of IPF in the 7MM will increase from 201,698 cases in 2019 to 237,113 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 1.76% over the forecast period. IPF is more common in men, and the incidence and prevalence of IPF typically increases with advancing age. These trends are reflected in forecast for the diagnosed incident and prevalent (total and diagnosed) cases for the 7MM.



