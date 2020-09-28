New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975181/?utm_source=GNW





Gastric cancer usually develops slowly and rarely shows any signs or symptoms in the early stages.The majority of gastric cancer cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage.



Symptoms of gastric cancer can include poor appetite, weight loss, abdominal pain, nausea, blood in the stool, and vomiting.



Epidemiologists used age- and sex-specific diagnosed incidence rates to forecast the diagnosed incident cases, and used the observed survival rates to calculate the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases.The diagnosed incidence rates were supported by age- and sex-specific incidence data drawn from national cancer registries for markets where data were available.



Epidemiologists applied country-specific incidence rates of gastric cancer to each country’s population to obtain the number of estimated diagnosed incident cases.



The following data describes epidemiology of gastric cancer, including gastric and GEJ adenocarcinoma cases.In 2019, the 8MM had 251,366 diagnosed incident cases of gastric cancer.



This is expected to increase to 284,638 diagnosed incident cases of 2029, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.32%. The increase is driven by the aging population in the 8MM. In 2019, the 8MM had 698,947 diagnosed prevalent cases of gastric cancer. This is expected to increase to 793,987 diagnosed prevalent cases of 2029, at an AGR of 1.36%. Japan had the highest number of diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases of gastric cancer. The accompanying epidemiology model includes additional analysis on the diagnosed incident cases of GEJ adenocarcinoma.



Scope

- Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction (GEJ) Adenocarcinoma Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of gastric and GEJ cancer in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and South Korea).

- This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in all ages across the 8MM: diagnosed incident cases of gastric cancer; five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of gastric cancer; diagnosed incident cases of gastric cancer by stage at diagnosis (IA, IB, II, IIIA, IIIB, IIIC, and IV) and mutations and biomarkers; diagnosed incident cases of GEJ cancer, diagnosed incident of gastric cancer (excluding GEJ), and diagnosed incident cases of gastric adenocarcinoma.

- The Gastric and GEJ Adenocarcinoma Epidemiology Report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.



Reasons to Buy

The Gastric and GEJ Adenocarcinoma Epidemiology series will allow you to -

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global gastric and GEJ adenocarcinoma market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global gastric and GEJ adenocarcinoma market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for gastric and GEJ adenocarcinoma therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude gastric and GEJ adenocarcinoma market by stage, mutations and biomarkers.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975181/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001