CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERICAN SYSTEMS has won a GSA Alliant 2 Task Order to perform comprehensive operation, maintenance, and sustainment of the Air National Guard (ANG) Advanced Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) training system (AAJTS) to satisfy the ANG JTAC and combat controller squadron level continuation, qualification, and mission rehearsal training requirements. The five-year contract has a value of $43.5 million.



Under the terms of the contract, AMERICAN SYSTEMS will provide a Training System Support Center that will support Program Management, Systems Engineering, Software Development and Test, Hardware Design, Cyber Security, System Upgrades and Enhancements, Distributed Mission Operations, Help Desk Support, Depot /Spares Management, and Contractor Logistics Support. In addition, AMERICAN SYSTEMS will provide on-site support to the 17 different AAJTS device locations in the continental U.S.

“We are proud to support advanced, simulator-based training for our military customers in delivering our Strategic Solutions to meet their mission requirements. This is one more example of our capabilities aligning with critical mission needs and ensuring the ANG is able to train their warfighters,” said Peter Smith, President and CEO of AMERICAN SYSTEMS. “We are proud to be able to deliver our technical expertise to the ANG—we know what’s at stake.”

Founded in 1975, AMERICAN SYSTEMS is a government engineering and IT solutions provider and one of the top 100 employee-owned companies in the United States, with approximately 1,450 employees nationwide. Based in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Chantilly, VA, the company provides Enterprise IT, Acquisition and Lifecycle Support, Engineering and Analysis, Test & Evaluation, and Training Solutions to DOD, Intel, and civilian government customers. For more information, visit: www.AmericanSystems.com.

