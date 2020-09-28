New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05491642/?utm_source=GNW

ALS is often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, after the baseball player who was diagnosed with the disease in 1939 (Mayo Clinic, 2019).



Most people with ALS die from respiratory failure, usually within three to five years from when the symptoms first appear. Currently, there is no cure for ALS and no effective treatment to stop, or reverse, the progression of the disease (National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, 2020).



Epidemiologists utilized county-specific studies published in peer-reviewed journals to build the forecast. The disease definition for ALS was based on El Escorial criteria or the ICD-9 criteria (ICD-9 code: 335.2). The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the total prevalent and diagnosed prevalent cases of ALS in the 8MM, segmented by age, sex, and type.



The following data describes epidemiology of ALS. In the 8MM, epidemiologists forecast an increase in the total prevalent cases of ALS from 74,614 cases in 2019 to 80,483 cases in 2029 at an AGR of 0.79% during the forecast period. In the 8MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of ALS will increase from 57,750 cases in 2019 to 65,886 cases in 2029 at an AGR of 1.41% during the forecast period. ALS is predominant in the older age group globally and its prevalence increases with advancing age until the 70s or 80s. These trends are reflected in forecast for the total prevalent cases, and diagnosed prevalent cases for the 8MM.



- The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of ALS in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Canada).

- The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the prevalent cases of ALS (total and diagnosed) segmented by sex, age (ages ?40 years), and type (familial and sporadic) in these markets. In addition, the model corresponding to this report includes incident cases of ALS for ages 40 years and older.

- The ALS epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.



