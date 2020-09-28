New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smartphone Sanitizer Market By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975429/?utm_source=GNW





A smartphone sanitizer is an item that is utilized to clean or disinfect the surface of a smartphone in a thorough manner. A smartphone sanitizer can be as easy as disinfectant wipes or as advanced as UV sanitizer devices, which target microorganisms, dust, and debris to avert breakouts and the spread of germs. Because of the regular utilization of smartphone, these devices become a hotbed for microscopic organisms and infections. The researchers at the University of Arizona found that the average person’s smartphone is 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat. However, genuine smartphone sanitizers can keep them clean.



Some UV smartphone sanitizer eliminates microscopic organisms as well as provides fast-speed charging to the smartphone. With the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the majority of the individuals are taking additional preventive measures by washing as well as sanitizing their hands, wearing a face mask, and continually sanitizing regular areas, for example, kitchen and washrooms. However, many people don’t know that electronic devices and their personal belongings can hold a larger number of germs than the toilet. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cleaning or sanitizing electronic devices, for example, smartphones, through alcohol-based wipes or sprays, which contain a minimum of 70% alcohol or utilizing UV sanitizer box can prevent the spreading of germs and even novel coronavirus.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Phone Sanitizing Devices, Phone-cleaning Wipes and Microfiber Cleaning Stickers. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Clorox Company, Limestone Labs Limited (CleanSlate UV), HoMedics, Inc. (FKA Distributing Co., LLC), CASETiFY, Lexon Oblio, Shenzhen Leadingplus Electronic Co., Ltd., Totallee, Pristine Screens LLC, Digimore Electronics Co., Ltd. and PhoneSoap LLC.



Strategies deployed in Smartphone Sanitizer Market



Sep-2020: CleanSlate UV signed an agreement with Bay Stores. Following this agreement, Hudson’s Bay stores are installing touch-free sanitizers using medical-grade UV rays to sanitize objects like cell phones, wallets, keys, and bank cards, in only 20 seconds. The CleanSlate UV Sanitizers are located at key entry and exit points in select Hudson’s Bay stores across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. CleanSlate’s UV Sanitizers eliminate at least 99.999% of harmful bacteria found on common handheld items.



Jun-2020: CASETiFY launched the new sanitizing device, which uses four built-in mercury-free lamps that emit UV-C light that can kill 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria on phone. With its advanced 360-degree technology, the UV Sanitizer Lite can get into all the cracks and crevices to ensure whether the smartphone is safe to hold in the hands and against face.



May-2020: CASETiFY collaborated with Sanrio’s Hello Kitty for two capsule collections featuring adorable accessories that are compatible with the iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods 1/2, AirPods Pro, MacBooks, iPads, and more. The food-themed Mini Mart Collection, which features special edition Floaty Cases, fruit sticker and milk case-style designs and more. The Signature Collection features classic designs such as red bow, blue jumper, and LBW (little black whiskers) on tons of accessories. Additionally, the collection would also introduce the 2-in-1 Grip Stand and a UV tech sanitizer.



Mar-2020: CASETiFY introduced a UV Smartphone Sanitizer. The sanitizer uses UV light to destroy 99.9 per cent of germs that live on a phone’s surface. It can fit easily in a backpack or handbag, and also has a handy wireless charging function that can charge up the device as it cleans it.



Apr-2020: Totallee unveiled a UV phone sanitizer, which uses UVB and UVC rays to kill germs and bacteria. It doubles as a wireless charger, offering 10W for Samsung phones and 7.5W for iPhones.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• Phone Sanitizing Devices



• Phone-cleaning Wipes



• Microfiber Cleaning Stickers



By Distribution Channel



• Online



• Offline



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• The Clorox Company



• Limestone Labs Limited (CleanSlate UV)



• HoMedics, Inc. (FKA Distributing Co., LLC)



• CASETiFY



• Lexon Oblio



• Shenzhen Leadingplus Electronic Co., Ltd.



• Totallee



• Pristine Screens LLC



• Digimore Electronics Co., Ltd.



• PhoneSoap LLC



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975429/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001