Furthermore, growing home improvement undertakings and bathroom redesigns, especially in western nations, has made progress easier for various smart bathrooms for the residential and commercial sections similarly. Growing spending on home improvement undertakings or home rebuilding is encouraging the item demand due to rising home and mortgage costs.



Smart bathrooms incorporate programmed flush frameworks, smart toilets, and programmed faucets. These frameworks help in the preservation of water and energy. Development organizations are vigorously investigating the advancement of the smart building to battle the stress on infrastructure with attributes, for example, smart bathrooms to advance growth. Also, with the increasing adoption of IoT to incorporate home demand and devices, and rising need to change ordinary homes to smart homes, an expansion in the interest for smart bathrooms has been observed.



Expanded awareness regarding the cleanliness factor all over the world is pushing the growth towards programmed and sensor-based faucets, especially among the business segments. Smart faucets are likewise furnished with supportability and effectiveness as these are viably modified wirelessly for a computerized method of flushing. It additionally destroys the requirement for deploying personnel so as to flush lines physically. Additionally, item growth and innovations utilizing technology combination through different other smart devices, for example, Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home, are anticipated to unfurl development opportunities for the market in the long term.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Smart Toilet, Smart Soap Dispenser, Smart Faucet, Smart Shower, and Other Products. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Commercial and Residential. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Toto Ltd., Cera Sanitaryware Limited, LIXIL Group Corporation (Grohe AG), Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (Pfister), Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company), Bradley Corporation, Kohler Co., Novellini Spa, Sloan Valve Company, and Roca Sanitario, SA (Roca Corporacion Empresarial, SA).



Apr-2020: Bradley Corporation introduced the WashBar, which helps in promoting better hygiene and houses soap, water and dryer in one intuitive and attractive unit. The WashBar houses soap, water and dryer in one intuitive and attractive unit. This solution has been designed for streamlining the handwashing process.



Jan-2020: Toto teamed up with GP PRO following which Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world’s busiest airport with more than 107 million annual passengers installed the Smart, Fully-Connected Restroom System to it. Using the Internet of Things, the award-winning KOLO Smart Monitoring System uses wireless communication technologies, cloud-based processing and data storage, and cutting-edge sensors and sensing technology to provide timely, customized and secure communication between connected restroom fixtures and facility managers and their custodial staff through smartphone, tablet, and desktop apps.



Jan-2020: Delta Faucet launched new collections for kitchen and bathroom experience. The collection includes Coranto Kitchen Collection, Emmeline Kitchen Collection, Delta Glass Rinser, Kayra Bath Collection, and Trillian Bath Collection.



Mar-2019: Toto launched floating bathtubs designed for relaxation and regeneration. The floating bathtubs feature a headrest and a footrest, which can also be used as a seat, and hand grips. They comes in the choice of a rounded (shown) or angular version.



Jan-2019: Kohler Co. made enhancements to its KOHLER Konnect portfolio of smart products. Kohler extended voice control technology, improved music and lighting experiences, and introduced the Veil Lighted bathroom collection, the first-ever connected bathroom suite that works together as a system. Veil Lighted Bathroom Collection brings immersive, connected lighting into the entire bathroom space. The full contemporary suite of products includes an intelligent toilet, freestanding bath, lighted mirror, and lighted three-piece vanity that work together as a system with integrated lighting.



Nov-2018: Kohler introduced Alexa-powered smart mirror for the bathroom. The Alexa-enabled Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror added light and full stereo sound to the bathroom. The mirror comes with less disruptive motion-sensing night-light for the wee hours pee visits.



May-2018: LIXIL Africa opened the new, exclusive showroom at Cape Town’s iconic Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. The showroom enabled more people in the Mother City to experience the joy of water. The space is a luxurious environment that provides premium solutions for every water need in domestic, hospitality or commercial properties. The showroom, conveniently located at the entrance of Cape Town’s most prestigious shopping district, features full ranges of Cobra, Isca, GROHE, Vaal and Libra products, showcasing world-class kitchen and bathroom products.



Mar-2018: Delta Faucet collaborated with Buoy Labs, creators of the Buoy single-point, AI-powered smart home water management device. The collaboration was focused on the advancement of smart home innovation. Buoy Labs and Delta Faucet are working on elevating connected home water experiences, from whole-home water management to water savings and usage.



Jan-2018: Kohler Co. unveiled KOHLER Konnect, a new platform. The platform enabled consumers to conveniently personalize their experience with KOHLER products through app presets, and automate everyday tasks in the kitchen and bath through voice-control. Consumers can interact with KOHLER Konnect by using voice-commands, hands-free motion control and personalized presets managed through a new KOHLER Konnect application for iOS and Android devices.



