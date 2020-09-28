Octopus Titan VCT plc

28 September 2020

Intention to Fundraise

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription to raise up to £80 million, with an over allotment facility of a further £40 million. The Company is targeting a launch at the end of October, subject to Board approval. An offer document containing further details will be available to shareholders and potential new investors in due course.

