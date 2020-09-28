Paris - La Défense, September 28, 2020 – Based on current trading and achievements in cost reduction since the beginning of the third quarter 2020, Tarkett estimates that year end results will be above market expectations. Consequently, the Group updates its outlook for 2020.
Q3 2020 preliminary information
Q3 revenue still trending below last year’s level in most segments:
Q3 profitability will be preserved by solid level of cost reduction in the quarter:
FY 2020 outlook
Significant uncertainties remain on demand level as the pandemic remains active with new lockdowns looming in several regions. Tarkett therefore remains cautious on year end given the lack of visibility and expects revenue decline in H2 2020 broadly in line with H1 2020.
As a result of ongoing achievements in cost reduction, Tarkett now anticipates its Adjusted EBITDA margin to be broadly in line with last year’s level (2019 margin: 9.4% of revenues) and its financial leverage1 to remain below 3.0x at end December. The initial target of financial leverage for 2020 (between 1.6x and 2.6x) had been suspended on April 8th 2020 due to the context.
The longer-term impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on demand has yet to be seen. However, Tarkett is confident in the resilience of its business model even in a more depressed environment. Tarkett will pursue the execution of its Change to Win strategic roadmap. The Group will continue accelerating its actions to improve the cost base and strengthen its top line initiatives. The Group stated upon its interim release that its mid-term objectives are still valid. Organic growth should be above GDP growth in key regions in 2021 and 2022. Besides, Tarkett aims at reaching an Adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 12% by 2022. Lastly, the Group targets a financial comprised between 1.6x and 2.6x at each year end of 2021 and 2022.
The Group will release its Q3 earnings as planned on October 28th, 2020 after market close.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets. These statements are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the Company’s annual report registered in France with the French Autorité des Marchés financiers available on its website (www.tarkett.com). These statements do not reflect the future performance of the Company, which may differ significantly. The Company does not undertake to provide updates of these statements.
About Tarkett
With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, with net sales of €3 billion in 2019. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, rubber, carpet, wood, laminate, artificial turf and athletics tracks, the Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. Tarkett has 12,500 employees and 33 industrial sites, and sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to change the game with circular economy, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles, with the ultimate goal of contributing to people’s health and wellbeing, and preserving natural capital. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT) and is included in the following indices: SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60. www.tarkett.com.
Alternative performance measures definition (as per our 2019 Universal Registration Document)
1 Financial leverage ratio is the ratio net financial debt, including Lease liabilities, to LTM Adjusted EBITDA after IFRS16 application
