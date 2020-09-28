Luvleen Sidhu, Co-Founder and CEO at BankMobile, will speak at the LendIt Fintech USA 2020 conference. Sidhu was also selected a finalist in the “Fintech Woman of the Year” category in the 4th Annual LendIt Fintech Industry Awards competition.

New York, NY, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, and among America’s largest mobile-first banks, today announced that Luvleen Sidhu, Co-Founder and CEO, will speak at the LendIt Fintech USA 2020 conference. She will be participating in the “Hyper Personalization: The Future of Customer Experience” panel, which will take place on September 29, 2020 at 2:25pm EDT. Sidhu was also selected a finalist in the “Fintech Woman of the Year” category in the 4th Annual LendIt Fintech Industry Awards competition.

“I am looking forward to speaking at the LendIt Fintech USA 2020 conference and am also honored to be a finalist in the ‘Fintech Woman of the Year’ category for the conference’s awards competition,” stated Sidhu. “At BankMobile, we are very focused on creating a great banking experience for our customers. During the panel, I will share insights on our customer-centric model and our focus on user experience, technology and financial empowerment.”

Sidhu was recently selected as one of the Crain’s New York Business 2020 40 Under 40 honorees. She was also named a “Rising Star in Banking & Finance” by Crain’s New York Business earlier this year and was selected as a member of the Lehigh Valley Business “Forty Under 40” list for 2020. Sidhu was also named “Fintech Woman of the Year” by LendIt in 2019.

As the co-founder of BankMobile, Sidhu has overseen the bank’s strategy since launch. She also helped develop the bank’s disruptive, multi-partner distribution model known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS). Today, BankMobile provides its BaaS platform to colleges and universities through BankMobile Disbursements, which serves more than five million students on 722 campuses nationwide. Through this distribution channel, BankMobile serves one in every three college students in the country. In August, BankMobile announced an execution of an agreement with Google to introduce digital bank accounts, which is planned to launch in 2021.

The LendIt Fintech USA 2020 conference will bring together leading experts from fintech, banking and technology to discuss the latest trends and developments in digital banking, lending, data science, and more. It is taking place virtually from September 29, 2020 to October 1, 2020.

About BankMobile

Established in 2015, BankMobile Technologies is a division of Customers Bank and is among the largest mobile-first banking platforms in the U.S., offering checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BankMobile, named the “Most Innovative Bank” by LendIt Fintech in 2019, provides an alternative banking experience to the traditional model. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” BankMobile employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the company to acquire customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks. Its efficient operating model enables it to provide low-cost banking services to low/middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the high-fee model of “traditional” banks. Today, BankMobile Technologies provides its BaaS platform to colleges and universities and currently serves over two million account-holders at 722 campuses (covering one out of every three students in the U.S.). BankMobile Technologies is operating as the digital banking division of Customers Bank, which is a Federal Reserve regulated and FDIC-insured commercial bank. BankMobile has signed a definitive Business Combination Agreement to merge with Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. ("MFAC") (NYSE: MFAC, MFAC.U, MFAC WS), a special purpose acquisition company, in a transaction that is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. BankMobile is a technology company and is not a bank and does not provide banking services. For more information, please visit: www.bankmobile.com.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $17.9 billion at June 30, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through mobile-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s voting common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI. Additional information can be found on the company’s website, www.customersbank.com.

Attachment

