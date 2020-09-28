Public Sector Influencers and Adobe Leaders Discuss Digital Government Transformation Initiatives and Customer Experience Best Practices During Live Virtual Conference

WHAT: Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, is proud to host this year’s Adobe Digital Government Technology Conference on October 7, 2020. This virtual event will discuss digital transformation initiatives and customer experience (CX) best practices, as well as how Adobe is enabling Federal, state and local government agencies to continue improving daily operations while social distancing and remote work remain present.

This year’s event includes four tactical learning tracks to create personalized attendee experiences and accelerate digital service transformation in order to develop seamless citizen and employee interactions. Specifically, these tracks include:

Create Digital Learning Experiences

Build People-Centric Websites

Deliver Seamless Communications

Enable a Digital Workplace

Participants will not only receive vital insights, but will have the opportunity to hear keynote speeches from public sector leaders and Adobe experts, receive answers to technical questions, and network with government peers in interactive virtual booths.

Attendees may earn up to 2.6 continuing professional education (CPE) credits for participating in the virtual conference.

WHO:

The conference will feature five keynote speakers:

Michael J. Sylvester II, Assistant Director & Chief Information Officer, Los Angeles County’s Department of Public Social Services

Anil Chakravarthy, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Digital Experience Business Unit, Adobe

Bill Donellan, Vice President, Public Sector, Adobe

Jonathan Benett, Technical Director, Digital Government Solutions, Adobe

Craig P. Abod, President, Carahsoft Technology Corp.



Breakout sessions will be led by Adobe’s digital transformation and CX experts, including:

Tyson Bowman, Senior Solutions Consultant, Adobe

Richard Calentine, Senior Business Value Manager, Adobe

Helen Corin, AEM Center of Excellence, Public Sector, Adobe

Paul Cress, Digital Media Solutions Consultant, Adobe

Clint Funk, Senior Solutions Consultant, Adobe

Rukshan Gunawardana, Senior Solutions Consultant, Adobe

Michelle Hellmuth, Solution Consultant, Adobe

Melanie Megregian, Senior Solutions Consultant, Adobe

Erin Regen, Senior Account Executive, Adobe

Michael Murtha, Senior Solution Architect, Adobe

Yasir Saleem, Principal Solutions Consultant, Adobe

Jonathan Schreiber, Senior Manager, Technical Product Evangelism, Adobe

Chris Sinkus, Senior Campaign Product Specialist, Adobe

Celeste Streger, Senior Account Executive, Adobe

Steve Walker, Senior Solutions Consultant, Adobe



View the full list of speakers and the agenda.

Join Adobe, Carahsoft and our presenting sponsors for networking throughout the event. This year’s conference is sponsored by:

Dell Technologies

Engage Systems

Emergent™

Four Points Technology

Hootsuite ®

Information Analysis Incorporated

Microsoft Corporation

Zones™

WHEN:

11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET; 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. PT

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

WHERE:

Online

REGISTER:

The event agenda and registration are available on the Adobe Digital Government Technology Conference website. This conference is complementary for all attendees. Contact Matthew Jones at (571) 662-3003 or Adobe@carahsoft.com for more information.

