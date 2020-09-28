New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pupillometer Market By Mobility, By End Use, By Type, By Application, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975426/?utm_source=GNW

An automated pupillometer is a handheld and portable device which is reliable and they are used to measure the size of the pupil, their symmetry, and reactivity of the pupillary light reflex.



Pupil dilation offers clues that are helpful in understanding the lives of people who have neurological disorders. The results of Pupillometry is beneficial in designing physiological treatment. The pupillometer results are a very effective option to decide the treatment for an individual suffering from a mental disorder. This ultimately improves the results of the diagnosis, thus, ensure an increased rate of recovery. Moreover, pupillometry can be combined with other processes that will improve the diagnosis of neurological disease. Brain-computer Interface (BCI), if used along with pupil dilation study then it will improve the results since an additional signal is added which will be helpful to understand the brain signals.



Due to a large number of benefits associated with pupillometry, their adoption is increasing. Several critical care units including neurocritical care, cardiac intensive care, surgical intensive care, medical intensive care, trauma, pediatric intensive care, and emergency department adopt pupillometers for better diagnosis. Regular pupil evaluation has become an important protocol in critical care units. Since Pupil size and Pupillary Light Reflex (PLR) results have been used as a prognostic indicator by various medical associations and centers.



Pupillary light reflex aids in evaluating the proper functionality of the visual system. Pupillometry detects changes that occur in the response of melanopsin and cone/rod photoreceptors that helps in understanding damage on the inner and outer retina. Moreover, the measurement of the size of the pupil assists the refractive surgeons in better understanding the effects after LASIK surgery. So, the rising adoption of pupillometry in the diagnosis of ophthalmic is likely to improve segment growth during the forecast period.



Based on Mobility, the market is segmented into Table-top and Hand-held. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Eye Clinics and Other End uses. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Digital and Video. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Neurology, Ophthalmology, Oncology and other applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson and Johnson (Johnson and Johnson Vision Care, Inc.), EssilorLuxottica SA (Essilor Instruments USA), Konan Medical USA, Inc. (Konan Medical, Inc.), Nidek Co., Ltd., Brightlamp, Inc., U.S. Ophthalmic, L.L.C., SCHWIND Eye-Tech-Solutions GmbH, Adaptica S.r.l (He Vision Group), Visionix Ltd. (The Luneau Technology Group) and NeurOptics, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Mobility



• Table-top



• Hand-held



By End Use



• Hospitals



• Eye Clinics



• Other End uses



By Type



• Digital



• Video



By Application



• Neurology



• Ophthalmology



• Oncology



• other applications



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Johnson and Johnson (Johnson and Johnson Vision Care, Inc.)



• EssilorLuxottica SA (Essilor Instruments USA)



• Konan Medical USA, Inc. (Konan Medical, Inc.)



• Nidek Co., Ltd.



• Brightlamp, Inc.



• U.S. Ophthalmic, L.L.C.



• SCHWIND Eye-Tech-Solutions GmbH



• Adaptica S.r.l (He Vision Group)



• Visionix Ltd. (The Luneau Technology Group)



• NeurOptics, Inc.



