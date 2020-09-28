BRATISLAVA, Slovak Republic, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crypto event industry slowly starts to recover, Slovakia leads the way with SLOBLOCO, a blockchain congress organized by the mining platform Kelta, to be held near Bratislava in November 2020.



Slovakia is one of the European countries with the lowest incidences of COVID-19: around 6,000 cases and only 3 9 deaths have been registered as of September 17. So it's only fitting that Slovakia's capital, Bratislava, will welcome one of the first post-lockdown crypto congresses: SLOBLOCO , scheduled for November 16-18, 2020.

The event will be brought to the public by the blockchain investment platform Kelta Cube. The live-streamed event will bring together up to 50,000 online and offline participants from across the globe. SLOBLOCO will be held at the X-BIONIC® Sphere Resort, a welcoming and luxurious congress space just 30 minutes from Bratislava.

A focus on practical applications

The key theme of the congress is the use of blockchain in everyday life and business, especially in the food and pharmaceutical industries. The speakers and guests will discuss aspects ranging from taxation, security, and legal issues in blockchain to trading, wallets, and crypto ATMs.

Here are just a few of SLOBLOCO's partners:

- Covidax - a biotech firm developing the first independent COVID-19 vaccine

- Lyra - a premium chocolate brand that uses blockchain to monitor its production process

- Marble C ards - a platform for creating and trading unique collectible ERC20 tokens based on real URLs

- Crypto Heads - a fast-paced feature film about crypto trading

- Lamassu Bitcoin Ventures - the manufacturer of the most affordable Bitcoin ATM on the market

Apart from presentations by speakers, including a former Slovakian minister of finance, the event's program features an opening movie night with a showing of Crypto Heads, team-building activities and competitions with valuable prizes, and workshops where guests can meet with speakers in small groups and learn more about their products and services.

Keynote speakers

SLOBLOCO will feature some of the leading Central European experts on blockchain, finance, and business:

1) Ivan Miklos - former Slovakian deputy prime minister and minister of finance, one of the major figures in the economic transformation of Slovakia between 1992 and 2002. In 2004, he was named “Best Minister of Finance of the Year” by Euromoney and “Top Business Reformer” by the World Bank. Miklos served as the chief economic advisor to the prime minister of Ukraine and founded two think tanks: MESA10 and the Centre for Economic Strategy. At SLOBLOCO, he will talk about the challenges and opportunities offered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2) George Mac - founder and CEO of the cryptocurrency mining platform Kelta Cube and a well-known Slovak entrepreneur. Mac has over 20 years of experience as a founder and executive of industrial, metallurgical, and telecom companies.

3) Ina Beckova - an expert on the taxation of cryptocurrency trading and mining income.

4) George Salapa - a digital securitization advisor and founder of the Swiss consulting firm bardicredit GmbH. His writing has been featured in Forbes, CCN, VentureBeats, and other leading financial media. At SLOBLOCO, George will speak on the first independent COVID-19 vaccine, crowdfunded using blockchain.

About the organizer: Kelta

Kelta is the first multi-cryptocurrency mining platform on the market. It allows users to lease hash power from the company's data centers to mine up to four cryptocurrencies simultaneously, generating a stable passive income of up to 135%. This system offers all the benefits of crypto mining without the maintenance costs. Kelta currently boasts over 6,500 users, who have collectively mined over 100,000 ETH since 2017.

Both offline and online passes for SLOBLOCO are available, with offline tickets featuring a two-night accommodation at X-BIONIC® Sphere Resort. To purchase a pass or learn more about the event program, visit https://slobloco.com/.

Media contacts

Company: SLOBLOCO

Contact: George Mac

E-mail: support@slobloco.com

Website: https://slobloco.com/

Telephone number: +421917222699



