NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently CamScanner unveiled PDF Tools, a shortcut feature which combines all of CamScanner PDF functions into one quick and easy accessible window. Designed to further improve ones efficiency while working and/or studying with the ability to easily edit PDF files from paper documents. As workers and students return to their daily lives, CamScanner is continuing to strive to improve everyone's productivity each day. Making life easier at school, university and within the workplace, CamScanner’s PDF tools work alongside other stunning features.



Whether appealing to a student eager to access vital texts in a hurry, or a professional with no time to spare, CamScanner is perfect for a job. Users can simply take a picture of a book or PTT slides during a class and these texts will be instantly extracted thanks to the CamScanner OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology. This clever tech can even recognize handwriting; users may turn the document into a PDF file, or convert a PDF to Word. Most importantly, with the new PDF tools, users can adjust page orders, delete and/or add pages, as well as add watermarks or signatures and share them with classmates.

CamScanner is designed with user friendliness in mind, and thanks to its smartphone application, the tech can be taken wherever it needs to be for data storage on-the-go. The latest generation of students, teachers and professionals will be delighted at the ingenuity of application, which makes data access and storage much simpler than ever before.

For those who are still studying from home or teaching remotely, and are tired of typing on keyboards and looking at a computer screen…utilize CamScanner to allow you to work on paper, then scan the work, batch it into a single PDF and submit it online.

CamScanner has been used within the full scope of the education system, to help teachers and students from primary school to University level access and dissect information much faster.

Find out more about the app at the official website www.CamScanner.com.

