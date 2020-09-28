New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Blenders Market By Material, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975425/?utm_source=GNW

Fast urbanization, evolving lifestyles, shifting food consumption behavior, and restless timetables of the customers have been fueling the sales of portable Blenders over the years all over the world. With the growing demand for portable kitchen apparatuses, demand for portable Blenders has been seeing remarkable development in the urban regions, where a huge working population looks for time and easy meals.



Blenders can be considered as a device or appliance which is used to blend or emulsify. Blenders are of two primary types, stationary and portable. While stationary Blenders need a constant power supply, portable Blenders don’t need a mains power supply and subsequently can be operated anywhere when required. Portable Blenders come in different shapes and sizes and in various sizes of motors. There are also rechargeable batteries in many portable Blenders. This battery fueled portable Blenders are of benefit to overall wellbeing and fitness enthusiasts as they fulfill the need well. Portable Blenders are cheap and can be charged utilizing PCs, vehicle chargers, USB based power supply, etc. Portable Blenders are an extremely genuine product for office use, gym use, picnics, and campsites. Various models are available for the greatest convenience of the user.



The low wattage and voltage of Portable Blenders with high charging limits and longer run-time are some of the many leading advancements in the portable Blenders’s innovation. Small cordless mini Blenders for time-pressed healthniks has set pattern in the worldwide. The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the worldwide economy at different levels and no industrial sector has been saved. Accordingly, a significant stoppage in production in the initial half-year of 2020 has been seen as it resonates through each industry. For the remaining year, the outlook still stays unsure as to the extent of the pandemic and its impact on manufacture and demand & supply chains which are foreseen to affect the general worldwide Portable Blenders market development.



Based on Material, the market is segmented into Plastic, Glass and Steel. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Newell Brands, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, BlendTec, Inc., NutriBullet, LLC, KACSOO Company, Cuisinart Corporation (Conair Corporation), Shenzhen Ckeyin Technology Co., Ltd., SharkNinja Operating LLC (CDH Private Equity) and Bella Housewares.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Material



• Plastic



• Glass



• Steel



By Distribution Channel



• Online



• Offline



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Newell Brands, Inc.



• The Kraft Heinz Company



• Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company



• BlendTec, Inc.



• NutriBullet, LLC



• KACSOO Company



• Cuisinart Corporation (Conair Corporation)



• Shenzhen Ckeyin Technology Co., Ltd.



• SharkNinja Operating LLC (CDH Private Equity)



• Bella Housewares



