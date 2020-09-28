BROSSARD, Quebec, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Vincent Duhamel and Mr. Robert J. Dunn to the Corporation’s board of directors (the “Board”).



Mr. Duhamel has an established track record in overseeing start-up companies and restructuring operations, as well as leading large investment teams in multi-cultural environments. Mr. Duhamel is Vice Chairman of the board of directors of Fiera Capital, a leading independent global asset management firm. Prior to joining Fiera Capital, he held several senior positions in Asia and Canada. Mr. Duhamel has played an active role on several boards and committees, including at the CFA Institute and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

With 40 years of extensive experience in the insurance business, Mr. Dunn brings expertise in, among others, the financial and communications sectors. From 2017 to 2019, Mr. Dunn held the position of Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President of HUB International Québec Ltd.

“We are pleased that Vincent and Robert have accepted to join the Board. I am convinced that their vast work experience and business relationships will directly contribute to the growth and success of our business,” said Mr. André Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

The Board has approved a grant of 600,000 stock options to Mr. Duhamel and a grant of 500,000 stock options to Mr. Dunn. Stock options vest at 50% per year, commencing with the first anniversary of the grant. The exercise price of these options has been established at $0.285 per share. The expiry date to which these options can be exercised has been fixed to September 28, 2025.

Furthermore, the Corporation announces the resignation of Mr. Georges Hébert from his position as director and chairman of the audit committee. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Hébert for his contribution to the development of DIAGNOS.

The Corporation also announces that, subject to regulatory acceptance, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today, the disinterested shareholders of the Corporation approved a special resolution pursuant to which the maximum number of common shares of the Corporation that may be issued under the stock option plan be set at 9,000,000, representing an increase of 3,000,000 common shares.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA’s Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time. CARA complies with local regulations, is FDA cleared for commercialization in the United States of America, is Health Canada licensed for commercialization in Canada and is CE marking compliant in Europe.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com

