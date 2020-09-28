New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Book Services Market By Category, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975423/?utm_source=GNW

These books can be easily readable on electronic devices like computers, tablets, and smartphones. The increasing adoption of these smart devices is considered as the major factor that is driving the demand for e-books globally. Moreover, the government’s environment protection campaigns all across the world to promote saving trees. For this, it is needed to lessen the use of paper, and thereby there is an increase in the demand for e-books.



Furthermore, the trend is continuously increasing for gathering information online for educational and research purposes is in turn rising the growth of the e-books market. Since books are fragile and it needs adequate care to protect them from wear and tear, in addition to it their high cost is further refuting the demand for books. The market finds remarkable growth opportunities in countries where customers able to read in both English and their mother tongue. Due to this, there is a positive impact on the bulk sales of the e-books depending on the geography. Though, it is imperative to consider copyright-related regulatory frameworks, which is very important in the context of e-books. Therefore, the latent threat of piracy is one of the main challenges for the e-book market growth.



The outbreak of COVID-19 and global pandemic has resulted in the closure of most bookstores across the world thereby driving up eBook adoption. According to the Good e-Reader’s blog, more than 2 million new users got registered with Kobo in May 2020, during the pandemic. Furthermore, the e-reader form of a book is cheaper than a hardcover, at the same time many online book providers are giving huge discounts on e-books and this is attracting first time buyers. Additionally, an online book is contributing to the decrease consumption of paper used for printing paper books so e-books are eco-friendly in nature. The downloading of online books is an easy process and these books can be stored on the device. It is expected to boost the growth of the online book market over the forecast period.



Based on Category, the market is segmented into Trade, Education and Science & Technology. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Apple, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Online Book Services Market. Companies such as Amazon.com, Inc., Rakuten Kobo, Inc., News Corporation, Blurb, Inc., and Barnes & Noble, Inc., Hachette Book Group, Scribd, Inc., Smashwords, Inc., and Lulu Press, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., News Corporation (HarperCollins Publishers LLC), Scribd, Inc., Lulu Press, Inc. (Lulu Enterprises, Inc.), Hachette Book Group (Lagardère SCA), Smashwords, Inc., Rakuten Kobo, Inc., Barnes & Noble, Inc. (Elliott Management Corporation) and Blurb, Inc. (Reischling Press, Inc.).



Strategies deployed in Online Book Services Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Sep-2020: Lulu.com, a self-publishing company came into partnership with Barnes & Noble. The partnership aimed to publish Lulu.com’s authors’ work through its NOOK eReader. This partnership helped Lulu creators reach more readers and sell more books.



Jul-2020: HarperCollins Publishers announced its collaboration with Glose, a digital platform. Following the collaboration, the former company appointed the latter company as their new eBook provider in North America and the UK.



Jun-2019: Rakuten Kobo extended its partnership with Indigo Books & Music Inc., the world’s first cultural department store for booklovers. The expansion was focused on bringing Canadian books in even more formats, including audiobooks. Together with eBooks in the free Kobo app, audiobooks help people fit more reading time into more parts of their day when traditional reading isn’t possible, such as driving or commuting.



Apr-2019: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. extended its partnership with W. W. Norton & Company (Norton), America’s largest independent, employee-owned book publishing firm. Following the expansion, the companies aimed to provide high-quality digital content on campuses nationwide. Norton’s digital courseware and eBooks are available through inclusive access models offered on campuses served by BNED through its Barnes & Noble College and MBS Textbook Exchange subsidiaries.



Mar-2019: HarperCollins Publishers came into collaboration with Juggernaut. Under this collaboration, all sales and distribution for Juggernaut Books’ print list aimed to be handled by HarperCollins India from now onwards. This collaboration was focused on providing Juggernaut Books and their authors a much wider reach and visibility across the Indian subcontinent and beyond.



Sep-2018: Blurb teamed up with Adobe, a multinational computer software company. Together, the companies expanded Book Creation and Printing Capabilities within Lightroom Classic cc. Blurb also announced new improvements to the Blurb-powered Book Module available in Adobe Lightroom Classic CC v7.5. The most recent update allows Lightroom users to leverage the best of Blurb’s bookmaking tools to create and print bookstore-quality Trade Books, Premium Magazines, and our very popular Layflat Photo Books via the Book Module.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Aug-2020: Scribd acquired professional content sharing platform, SlideShare from LinkedIn. SlideShare allows users to share professional content including presentations, infographics, documents, and more. The acquisition helped the company in diversifying its offering while driving even more readers to the books, audiobooks, magazines, and other professionally published works in our digital library.



Feb-2020: Hachette Book Group (HBG) took over more than 1,000 titles published under the Disney Book Group. The catalog includes Newbery, Caldecott, and Geisel award-winners, bestselling series, and backlist titles by children’s literature luminaries, as well as some new books releasing in 2020 and beyond. These titles will begin publishing under HBG’s Little, Brown Books for Young Readers (LBYR) division and imprint, effective immediately. Disney Publishing Worldwide (DPW) will focus on acquiring and developing content that can be leveraged beyond books across multiple platforms and media.



Apr-2019: Apple acquired Texture, the digital magazine subscription service by Next Issue Media LLC. Texture provides users unlimited access to their favorite titles for one monthly subscription fee. Texture brings over 200 of the world’s best magazines to life, providing an easy way for users to read high-quality stories and entire issues of their favorite titles. The acquisition broadened the company’s catalog of magazines.



Apr-2017: Kobo completed the acquisition of Shelfie, an app that enabled users to catalog their libraries, and purchase discounted eBook editions based on the physical copies they already own. Following the acquisition, Kobo integrated the platform into its Android and iOS apps, which allowed customers to track their physical library, and to pick up their digital counterparts.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jul-2020: Rakuten Kobo unveiled Kobo Plus, the all-you-can-read eBook subscription in Canada. The new Kobo Plus collection features a breadth of stories including literary classics such as The Color Purple and Sophie’s Choice; and popular genre page-turners such as Breathless In Love: The Maverick Billionaires by Bella Andre (Romance); Next Door by Blake Pierce (Mystery); and The Emperor’s Edge by Lindsay Buroker (Sci-Fi).



Jun-2020: Amazon announced it is providing two free months of Kindle Unlimited when someone signs up for the service. Kindle Unlimited is Amazon’s subscription service with a collection of more than one million books, as well as select magazines such as Time and National Geographic, and Audible narration on select titles.



May-2020: Apple introduced iBooks Author, Apple Books for Authors, a new effort to get writers publishing on its platform. Apple’s app can produce PDFs for Kindle and can provide authors everything from better typographical controls to embedding video.



Mar-2020: Apple made advancements in its Apple Books App following which the users can have free access to books and audiobooks for a limited time. Apple has been sending out push notifications, to US users only, which serve up a Free Books page in the Apple Books app. Upon tapping this notification, one can explore free books, read-along for kids, cozy mysteries, and audiobooks for the whole family.



Dec-2019: Smashwords introduced Smashwords Presales, a new book launch tool. The tool leverages patent-pending technology to enable the creation, management, and merchandising of eBook presales. An eBook presale allows readers to purchase and read a new book before the public release date.



Mar-2019: Apple released Apple News+, a new subscription service. This service brings together more than 300 popular magazines, leading newspapers, and digital publishers into a beautiful, convenient, and curated experience within the Apple News app.



Nov-2018: Amazon launched Audible, the audiobooks subscription service, in India. An Audible India subscription offers more than 200,000 audiobooks that one can start listening to on his Android or iOS device by downloading the Audible app.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Category



• Trade



• Education



• Science & Technology



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Amazon.com, Inc.



• Apple, Inc.



• News Corporation (HarperCollins Publishers LLC)



• Scribd, Inc.



• Lulu Press, Inc. (Lulu Enterprises, Inc.)



• Hachette Book Group (Lagardère SCA)



• Smashwords, Inc.



• Rakuten Kobo, Inc.



• Barnes & Noble, Inc. (Elliott Management Corporation)



• Blurb, Inc. (Reischling Press, Inc.)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975423/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001