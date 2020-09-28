BURNABY, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoiding a dispute with a contractor is all about the research and work homeowners do up front. If the homeowner asked for the right information and has a signed agreement with the contractor, there is less chance they will get burned, according to Vancouver-area builder/developer Jungang Gu.



Mr. Gu advises that finding the correct contractor for the homeowner’s budget is a start. Get referrals and check out the quality of the contractor’s work. When the homeowner meets a few contractors – the rapport and trust level should guide them to the right person.

Once a contractor is chosen, the homeowner requires a simple contract that both agree to. Before signing the documents, the homeowner should make sure that there is a detailed scope of work with completion results clearly stated along with start and completion dates for the project. This can be done in the form of a certain amount of days, weeks or months specified to complete the work or specific commencement and completion dates. Contract templates are available on line.

A detailed list of materials to be installed and/or used must be clearly stated and specified in the contract. It should be agreed that any alterations, changes and/or price differences must be made only after a change order request, which is signed both by the homeowner and the contractor. A payment schedule and terms of payment should be acceptable to the homeowner, and final payment should depend on the completion and approval of work.

“Often overlooked -- is your contractor needs to be Insured,” Mr. Gu says. “Uninsured contractors may be less expensive, but there is too much at risk to go with the less costly option. If your contractor does not have the proper insurance, homeowners will not have the required safety net in case their property is damaged, or someone is injured during construction.”

The homeowner’s contract should have a provision which requires the contractor to provide proof of a “Certificate of Insurance.” This certificate should indicate the company name, business address, the period of validity and liability limits. The document must be valid long enough to cover the duration of the project.

Many homeowners with home reno projects experience difficulty finding reliable and competent trades people through online or newspaper ads. This led Mr. Gu to develop the HelloButler platform. He knew the best technicians and tradespeople because of the renovation and construction work he was doing.

After four years, the HelloButler mobile app has 10,000 Vancouver-area homeowners who are customers and more than 2,000 partners. They include plumbing, heating, roofing, carpentry, landscape, maintenance and emergency repair contractors.

By using the free interactive app, homeowners can reference a price table for the service category selected so they have a sense of how much it will cost before the technician goes in. Technicians then provide an accurate quote before the work starts for a completely transparent process.