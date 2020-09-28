New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Thermometer Market By Point of Measurement, By Product, By Patient Age Category, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975422/?utm_source=GNW

The rise in the cases of influenza, norovirus, COVID-19, and other medical conditions as well as increasing awareness about how important it is to monitor body temperature, are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the market. Due to an increase in the spread of COVID-19 and the major symptom includes high fever and in order to monitoring and screening of temperature, there has been a sudden rise in demand for thermometers.



The emerging and small-sized players have increased the operations and rapid advancements in technology are a major contributor to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the prohibition on traditional mercury in 13 states of the U.S. that were used in-glass fever thermometer enhanced the demand of non-contact thermometers. The government has also implemented some laws in order to ban the production of mercury thermometers. At the same time, various initiatives like the mercury pollution prevention program of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) is spreading awareness among the people about the damaging and harmful effects of mercury on the body and in the environment. Presently, the most widely used thermometer for screening and monitoring the body temperature is infrared thermometers that are contactless and used in public places.



The increasing cases of infectious disease and other medical conditions necessitate a precise body temperature measurement as it is important for deciding the treatment procedures. Other bacterial and viral diseases such as swine flu, malaria, dengue show common symptoms like high fever, and primarily body temperatures are measured and it is likely to boost the medical thermometer market. It is crucial to take the correct body temperature to diagnose any disease. Alternatively, thermometers are available in the market that is accurate and cost-effective over that of mercury-based thermometers. The technologically advanced digital medical thermometer is gradually replacing mercury-based thermometers.



Based on Point of Measurement, the market is segmented into Ear, Forehead, Oral, Ambient, Anal and Other Point of Measurements. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Infrared Radiation Thermometers, Digital Thermometer and Other Products. Based on Patient Age Category, the market is segmented into Adults and Pediatrics. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company (Nexcare), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Welch Allyn), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (America Diagnostics Corporation), McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., A&D Company, Limited, Exergen Corporation and Easywell Biomedical, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Point of Measurement



• Ear



• Forehead



• Oral



• Ambient



• Anal



• Other Point of Measurements



By Product



• Infrared Radiation Thermometers



• Digital Thermometer



• Other Products



By Patient Age Category



• Adults



• Pediatrics



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• 3M Company (Nexcare)



• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Welch Allyn)



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (America Diagnostics Corporation)



• McKesson Corporation



• Cardinal Health, Inc.



• Terumo Corporation



• Medline Industries, Inc.



• A&D Company, Limited



• Exergen Corporation



• Easywell Biomedical, Inc.



