Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Lífeyrissjóður Verslunarmanna confirming that its number of voting rights in Icelandair Group is 643,622,128 which will correspond to 2.26% of voting rights in Icelandair Group (triggering thresholds: below 10% and below 5%) due to increase of share capital as previously announced.





