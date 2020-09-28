NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomorrow, a revolutionary advancement in technology will offer men a new pleasure experience. Arcwave Ion is the world's first Pleasure Air™ stroker for men, created to elevate masturbation, and deliver a different, exhilarating, and satisfying experience to climax. Arcwave Ion, available on Arcwave.com, is the first product ever launched by a brand that gives men the experience of a female orgasm.



In 2014, Pleasure Air technology changed the sex toy industry forever. Womanizer introduced the first product for women that rather than vibration, utilized changes in air pressure to deliver powerful orgasms. Realizing an opportunity to expand this experience, the same global industry leader, Wow Tech™ Group, challenged their engineers to apply Pleasure Air technology to a device targeted towards men. Arcwave Ion makes it possible to specifically stimulate men’s Pacinian receptors (located along the frenulum in the tip of the penis), the same nerve endings found in the clitoris that play an integral role in achieving an intense and varied orgasm. Until the launch of this product, the Pacinian receptors in the penis were often not sufficiently stimulated to achieve this type of powerful climax.

“This is great news and a much-needed step for men who are looking to add that spark to their masturbation routine,” states Dr. Christopher Ryan Jones, PsyD (clinical psychologist and sex therapist). He continues, “Although sexuality and masturbation are diverse, there continues to be a lack of options for men. Masturbation is a valid part of the self-care movement and a healthy way to unwind and enjoy your body. While the male sex toy category is still behind the exponential growth of the female market, the launch of Arcwave sees the first step in redefining the category of male sex toys.”

After more than a dozen rounds of prototypes, more than 10,000 testers reported orgasms as being more intense. What the men described was so similar to accounts of female orgasm that the company commissioned wider, independent research to compare the two directly.

Ion: The world’s first Pleasure Air Stroker

Arcwave Ion disrupts the market with its unique technology, superior design and innovative engineering. In addition to offering a completely new exploration of masturbation, additional technical features that set it apart from the competition include:

Smart Silence Built-In: Stimulation starts and stops automatically as Ion senses skin contact on the Pleasure Air sensor.

Clean Tech Silicone: Premium grade silicone, created by Arcwave, is super smooth, durable, hygienic and tailored for a superior finish.

Suited to All Body-Types: Soft, stretchy silicone combined with Pleasure Air technology suits both circumcised and uncircumcised penises of all sizes.

Twist to Open: Unique design makes cleaning effortless, while its charging base integrates a silica stick to dry any lasting water droplets.

The global sex toy market is forecast to be worth around $35 billion by 2023. In recent years, the focus in the market has mainly been on marketing and developing products for women. While women can choose from a variety of modern and aesthetically appealing toys, the range of products for men is much smaller and less innovative. Arcwave Ion is the first release under the new Arcwave brand focused on creating highly innovative products using smart technology for men. Scheduled for release during a rising trend of sex toy use due to the effects of quarantining during COVID-19, the launch of Arcwave is the first step in redefining the category of male sex toys.

Johannes Von Plettenberg, Wow Tech™ Group CEO, says “The biggest challenge we face as a company is getting people to understand that we are constantly pushing what is possible in the sex tech industry. WOW Tech has spent years in research and development to make this product available to the public. Specifically, we created Arcwave to de-stigmatize the male pleasure device space, which has lagged behind its female-focused counterpart significantly in terms of both acceptance and variety. This new brand revolutionizes male masturbation and closes an existing gap in the market.”

The Arcwave Ion is available in the United States for $199. To purchase or receive more information, visit Arcwave.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @Arcwave.Official. You can also view videos on the product at Youtube.com/Arcwave.

About Wow Tech™ Group

Wow Tech™ Group was founded in 2018 through the coming together of two of the world’s leading pleasure product brands, Womanizer from Germany and We-Vibe from Canada. Both brands owe their success to the enterprise and innovation of their founding husband and wife teams. Wow Tech™ Group operates 6 sexual health and wellness brands, including We-Vibe, Womanizer, pjur, Novoluto, ROMP and Arcwave. Headed up by CEO Johannes Plettenberg it employs over 150 staff at offices in Berlin, Ottawa, and Hong Kong, and has sold its products to over 10,000,000 customers. You can find more information on WOWTech.com.

