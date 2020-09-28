New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heated Mattress Pads Market By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975419/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, a higher advantage of the personal and customized heat settings from 2 to 11, on an average offer friendly to the purchaser.



Moreover, dual control features for enormous or queen size beds so as to accommodate two individuals sharing a bed and accessibility of cooling settings have brought about noteworthy infiltration of the item among residential consumers. Also, heated mattress pads are getting prominent footing due to its economical, proficient, and feasible characteristics contrasted with its alternative items, for example, room heaters, woven blankets, and indoor fireplaces. Expanding examples of poor sleeping, back pain, arthritis, and sore muscles are resulting in the growing infiltration of the item among customers.



Growing demand for luxury and comfort among consumers is setting off the expanding popularity of product premiumization in bedding items, which is decidedly influencing the sales of heated mattress pads. Moreover, high inclination towards therapeutic mattresses as an aid to giving recuperating or reviving sleep quality is gathering more noteworthy foothold towards the adoption of heated bedding items, subsequently fueling the demand for heated mattress pads among customers.



Since the onset of Covid-19, and consequent lockdown in almost every country of the world, there has been a negative impact on the persons’ disposable income and their purchasing behavior. Even countries start reopening their market, but customers across the world are constantly experiencing low income. These factors act as a potential barrier in the growth of heated mattress pad market in the next few years. However, the demand for heated mattress pad will continue to rise in cold regions such as Europe and Russia because they experience extreme temperature fall in winter season.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Households, Hotels, Hospitals, and Other Applications. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Newell Brands, Inc. (Sunbeam Products, Inc.), Sleep Number Corporation, Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc., Electro Warmth Products, LLC, Delutti, Inc., Perfect Fit Industries, LLC (Cross River, LLC), Therapedic International, Tuck.com, LLC, Kryo, Inc. and Biddeford Blankets LLC (Microlife Corporation).



