Toronto, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca, one of Canada’s largest postsecondary institutions, has launched the next phase of its Challenge Accepted recruitment campaign, focusing on the success of its graduates across many sectors. The campaign calls on future students to carve out their futures right now in the words of the campaign, Now is Your Time.

Now more than ever, postsecondary graduates are being asked to rise to the challenges of a world that has dramatically changed against the backdrop of a global pandemic.

Challenge Accepted provides an exclusive look inside careers and work environments of Seneca’s graduates and students who have been relentless in their commitment to work hard and are prepared to take on the challenges of now.

“Our graduates always make a positive impact when they join the workforce,” said Seneca President David Agnew. “They navigate an ever-evolving economy and adapt and adjust to changing circumstances — more critical now with the uncertainty surrounding our progress towards the post-pandemic period. This campaign reflects the resilience of our graduates regardless of the challenges they face now and in the future.”

Designed as the next step in Seneca’s Challenge Accepted recruitment campaign, this year’s campaign features graduates excelling in high-demand careers including Patricia Jaggernauth, Emmy Award Winning Host, TV Personality of CP24 and narrator of the video, Neil Hetherington, CEO Daily Bread Food Bank and Winston Stewart, President and CEO, Wincon Security.

“This recruitment campaign shows how Seneca grads have to hit the ground running in their industries. Creating a security company meant I had to accept the challenge to overcome the obstacles that are associated with starting a business,” said Mr. Stewart who graduated from Seneca’s Police Foundations diploma program in 1992. “Attending Seneca under the guidance of its expert faculty made a key difference in preparing me to work in the security sector; I graduated totally ready to take on the industry.”

Seneca graduates and students also featured in the campaign include:

Shaun Benoliel, Creative Strategist, Per Se Brand Experience (PSBX)

Ashley Docking, Freelance Sports Journalist

Eric Dornan, Co-founder, All or Nothing Brewhouse

Christopher John Fernandez, Registered Nurse, Scarborough Health Network, Birchmount Campus

Aniket Kandhari, Student, Electromechanical Engineering Technology – Automation

Vlad Kozhushko, Research Technologist, Petro-Canada Lubricants

Anna Lytvynenko, Pathway student, Biomedical Sciences, York University

Malcolm Mokwe, Payment Solutions Advisor, MoneyKey

Karina Moskvitin, Senior Account Manager, Strategic Objectives

Karina Perez, Air Exports Co-ordinator, DSV Global Transport and Logistics

Ivan Persaud, Costume Designer, film, television and theatre

Maria Sergeyev, Registered Veterinary Technician, Toronto Humane Society

The Challenge Accepted campaign was created by Seneca’s advertising agency of record, Forsman & Bodenfors.

“This year’s campaign builds off of the brand’s ‘Challenge Accepted’ platform. This time around, we are showcasing the gritty and real trials and achievements of Seneca graduates,” said Matt Hassell, Chief Creative Officer, Forsman & Bodenfors. “The target of our work should be both inspired by the individual stories and motivated to seek out their own path and ultimately to contribute their own chapter.”

The campaign launches in market today and will appear online, across the GTA in outdoor advertising and on TV and radio.

About Seneca

Combining career and professional skills training with theoretical knowledge, Seneca provides a polytechnic education to 30,000 full-time and 60,000 part-time students. With campuses in Toronto, York Region and Peterborough and education partners around the world, Seneca offers degrees, graduate certificates, diplomas and certificates in more than 300 full-time, part-time and online programs, now most of them virtually. Seneca’s credentials are renowned for their quality and respected by employers. Co-op and work placements, applied research projects, entrepreneurial opportunities and the latest technology ensure that Seneca graduates are highly skilled and ready to work. Learn more about Seneca.

About Forsman & Bodenfors

Forsman & Bodenfors is a global creative collective working to unlock the power of creativity through collaboration in order to build the most human and iconic brands and businesses in the world. Forsman & Bodenfors’ client roster includes Volvo, Church & Dwight, Google, Diageo, Hyatt, LG, LVMH, Adidas, General Mills, Seneca College, The Mobile Shop, iRobot, and H&M, among others. In 2018, Fast Company named the agency one of the most innovative companies in the world while Ad Age named it one of its agencies to watch in 2019. Forsman & Bodenfors has over 600 team members across seven offices in Gothenburg, New York, Stockholm, Toronto, Montréal, Shanghai, and Singapore. Learn more about Forsman & Bodenfors.

Attachment

Caroline Grech Seneca media.relations@senecacollege.ca Melanie Johnston Forsman & Bodenfors melanie.johnston@ca.forsman.co