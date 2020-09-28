New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fusion Biopsy Market By End Use, By Route, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975417/?utm_source=GNW

It is difficult to visualize the entire prostrate even in the biopsy so there are many developments being done in fusion biopsy system such as trans-rectal ultra-guided prostate biopsy. The current biopsy system has less image resolution and chances biopsy needle can penetrate the tumor-free areas and it can be given negative results.



The second most common type of cancer in men is Prostate cancer. Each year more than 160,000 Americans are diagnosed with prostate cancer. For diagnosis and detection of prostate cancer, the primary diagnostic test includes Digital Rectal Examination (DRE) and Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) as they are more affordable and accessible. Though the PSA test is largely used for the detection of benign tumors that results in pointless invasive procedures and it also costs higher healthcare. Consequently, the rising demand for a more specific and sensitive screening method in prostate cancer is likely to boost the market growth for fusion biopsy.



The survival rate in the case of prostate cancer is more as compared to other types of cancer. But, the survival rate for prostate cancer has been less reported at the metastatic stage of cancer. To prevent prostate cancer from reaching up to a metastatic stage is highly needed, and for this purpose, either active surveillance or surgical intervention with other types of medication is required. There are many risks associated with surgical intervention such as erectile dysfunction, bleeding, urinary tract infection, and urinary incontinence. Thus, patients are usually seeking active surveillance and opting for regular biopsy, which in turn, is anticipated to drive the market growth of the MR/Ultrasound biopsy system.



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Diagnostic centers, Hospitals and Ambulatory care centers. Based on Route, the market is segmented into Transperineal and Transrectal. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi, Ltd., Baxter International, Inc. (MedCom), Esaote SpA, Eigen, KOELIS, Inc., Focal Healthcare, Inc. and UC-Care Medical Systems Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Fusion Biopsy Market



Nov-2018: Focal Healthcare received both FDA 510(k) clearance and Health Canada approval for its Fusion Bx 2.0 prostate biopsy solution. The Fusion Bx 2.0 is the second generation of Focal Healthcare’s prostate fusion biopsy device.



Sep-2016: UC-Care and AXELLA announced the Navigo and SmartBx Systems, new cutting edge vision for prostate MRI fusion biopsy. Navigo fuses previously captured prostate MRI images with live TRUS (transrectal ultrasound) images while the ultrasound transducer is inserted during the biopsy.



May-2016: Philips’ business Invivo partnered with SonaCare Medical to license Invivo’s UroNav fusion software with its Sonablate planning system. The partnership enabled clinicians to use the UroNav device to annotate and biopsy targeted prostate tissue and localizes the tissue appropriate for ablation directly with its Sonablate software.



Mar-2016: Eigen collaborated with Hitachi Medical Systems Europe. Under this collaboration, Hitachi was aimed to distribute the Artemis, Eigen’s robotic 3D targeted prostate biopsy device, through their subsidiaries’ sales network in Europe. Additionally, both companies expanded the versatility of Eigen’s Artemis and Hitachi Aloka’s suite of advanced ultrasound units, including their newest and most compact ultrasound unit yet, the Noblus.



Mar-2016: Hitachi signed an agreement with MedCom GmbH to distribute the latter company’s products through Hitachi’s subsidiaries sales network in Europe. BiopSee is the MedCom’s fusion imaging system for stereotactic, navigated, targeted prostate biopsy & therapy guidance. It is used in conjunction with Hitachi ultrasound systems. Hitachi is the sole distributor of the BiopSee products in this territory for Hitachi’s installed base and when bundled with Hitachi’s products.



Feb-2016: Focal Healthcare got 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its targeted prostate biopsy device, Fusion Bx. With the availability of Fusion Bx, clinicians can accurately take targeted biopsies directly from suspicious cancer regions within the prostate using MRI-ultrasound "fusion" technology.



