The weight of an object can range from a small feather to a quintal kilogram. The electronic weighing Machines measure the weight of the object and then convert it into electrical form. It is processed and displayed on the screen in a readable format.



The main advantages of electronic weighing Machines include its compact size, precision, flexibility in measuring multiple loads, and delivery of online processing. Rising industrial automation and more deployment of automated Electronic Weighing Machines in both the retail and jewelry outlets will boost the market growth. Though, the cost of these machines is higher compared to the traditional weighing scales. This is the limiting factor for the adoption of these machines and thereby affect market growth.



In both commercial and residential sectors, demand for electronic weighing machines is continuously increasing due to the factors like rising in economic activities, increasing need to retain precisions in process, and technological advancements made in the laboratory balances and scales. The major factors for increasing the adoption of an electric weighing machine include accuracy, durability, reliability, portability, etc. Furthermore, these weighing machines possess multiple units of measurement that why units measured can be converted into different units like grams and ounces. Due to these factors is the shifting preference of consumers from traditional to electronic weighing machines.



Online channels are mainly hosted by e-commerce businesses as well as by manufacturers who have understood the potential of these channels, so they have started hosting their websites to better services to the customer needs. The wide range of products are available, there are better options to compare them on the basis of features and prices, it also ensures rapid delivery and easy returns policies of the products, these factors are expected to drive the segment. Consumers are nowadays preferring multi-brand online retailers in order to save their time.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Retail scale, Laboratory scale, Gem and Jewelry Scale, Kitchen scale, Health scale and Others. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Illinois Tools Works, Inc. (Avery Weigh-Tronix, LLC), Shimadzu Corporation, Sartorius AG, BONSO Electronics International, Inc., Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., A&D Company, Limited, Doran Scales, Inc., Essae-Teraoka Pvt. Ltd., Fairbanks Scales, Inc. and Kern & Sohn GmbH.



Jun-2020: Mettler-Toledo launched a new series of washdown resistant checkweighers for precision weighing applications. The new Washdown Checkweighers series feature sloped surfaces to discourage liquid and debris collection, avoiding bacterial contamination risks, while conveyor belts can be removed quickly and easily for efficient cleaning. The series also features an open frame design with only four feet on the floor, which provides easy access for washdown purposes.



Feb-2020: Mettler-Toledo acquired D.C. Martin & Sons Scales Inc., the industrial scales and weighing systems supplier. The acquisition broadened Mettler’s portfolio of scales and strengthened its business.



Dec-2019: Fairbanks Scales launched the new WF Series forklift scale, which features a unique design ideal for mobile weighing market needs. The WF Series converts most forklifts into a precision scale in minutes.



Oct-2019: Fairbanks Scales introduced the new Roller Conveyor Scale. This scale has been designed to capture static weighments of products as they manually move down a conveyor line.



Sep-2019: Fairbanks Scales unveiled the Talon Low Profile Truck Scale. The Talon is a great choice for sites with little clearance underneath where foundations cannot be modified. They can be ordered to fit existing scales and are available in 60-, 70-, and 80-foot sizes. Options for profile heights include 12, 13, or 14 inches, which can be set using the base plate kit instead of changing the scale itself.



Sep-2018: Fairbanks Scales released six new scale instruments based on the FB6000 design. The new instruments are designed to be used in a variety of weighing applications, including floor, Blenders, tank, truck, hopper and rail scales. The new FB6005, FB6006 and FB6007 models are analog instruments and the FB6015, FB6016 and FB6017 instruments feature Intalogix load cell diagnostics and digital load cell communication technology.



Jan-2017: Mettler-Toledo introduced the BC scales. The BC scales provide superior reliability, flexible communication and added-value applications for retail shipping stores, post office counters, corporate mail rooms, sorting stations, warehouse shipping docks and warehouse packing stations.



Jul-2016: Mettler-Toledo released the Ariva-S-Mini that has a weight platform that measures 6.3 inches by 7.875 inches. The scale connects to most point-of-sale (POS) systems for checkout applications, and to personal computers for many other applications that require weight data. It is made for environments where high-resolution weight is required, such as classic checkouts, self-checkouts, in restaurants, frozen yogurt stores, coffee shops, bulk foods, farmers’ markets, and other specialty sale-by-weight establishments, and as a checkweigher at the POS.



