New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dry Type Transformer Market By Type, By Technology, By Phase, By Voltage, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975415/?utm_source=GNW

Dry-type transformers have their windings encased in fixed and pressurized tanks and are air-cooled. Dry-type transformers give security against fire and leakage, which likewise decreases ecological and health concerns. These kinds of transformers are wetness proof and have improved impulse and short circuit quality. Dry-type transformers have wide relevance in residential as well as industrial fragments.



Worldwide electricity demand has multiplied twice in the last twenty years and is anticipated to develop at double the pace of energy demand all in all, in the following 25 years. Adding to this, components, for example, expanding demand for electricity, and incorporation of renewable-based power production are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. However, the benefits that oil-cooled transformer offers over dry-type transformer is anticipated to somewhat limit the development of the market. The significant drivers for the market involve an increase in demand for electricity, eco-friendly items, and security advantages over liquid-filled transformers. Then again, the huge cost of the item, absence of investment by government in grid stability, and load/no. of losses are the significant restrictions for market development.



Complete or partial lockdown circumstance all over the world due to COVID-19 has prompted the chain supply interruption, prompting delays in project development, directly affecting the commissioning of renewable electricity projects, biofuel offices, and sustainable heat investments. In the worldwide solar industry, over 40% of the supply chain is dependent on supply from China and other Southeast Asian nations. As China is the known source of this pandemic and the nation is the most influenced one as far as material supply and material transport due to COVID-19. This factor badly affected the dry type transformer market.



The worldwide dry type transformer market development varies in every area relying upon government investment, economic development, and private utility organizations’ eagerness to redesign existing T&D systems. Aging infrastructure is one of the variables that help the development of the worldwide dry-type transformers market. Aging equipment is unreliable and has a higher risk of failure. Regular failure in transmission hampers client development as on account of industries and other commercial consumers of electricity that request a stable supply of electric power. Besides, development in sustainable energy investment slows because of grid constraints. Consequently, updating the limit of dry-type transformers is important to fulfill the future need for electricity.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Dry Type Converter Transformer and Dry Type Converter Rectifier Transformer. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Cast Resin and Vacuum Pressure Impregnated. Based on Phase, the market is segmented into Single Phase and Three Phase. Based on Voltage, the market is segmented into Low Voltage and Medium Voltage. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Industrial, Commercial and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Eaton Corporation Plc., General Electric (GE) Co., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Hitachi, Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. (Furukawa Group), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Hammond Power Solutions, Inc., Kirloskar Electric Co., Ltd. and Hyosung Heavy Industries Corporation.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Dry Type Converter Transformer



• Dry Type Converter Rectifier Transformer



By Technology



• Cast Resin



• Vacuum Pressure Impregnated



By Phase



• Single Phase



• Three Phase



By Voltage



• Low Voltage



• Medium Voltage



By End User



• Industrial



• Commercial



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Eaton Corporation PLC



• General Electric (GE) Co.



• Siemens AG



• Schneider Electric SE



• Hitachi, Ltd.



• Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. (Furukawa Group)



• Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.



• Hammond Power Solutions, Inc.



• Kirloskar Electric Co., Ltd.



• Hyosung Heavy Industries Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975415/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001