MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UDT, a technology solutions company that evaluates, architects, secures and manages information technology, today announced UDTSecure Powered by Conquest Cyber, a solution offering complete cloud governance.



“It's not a matter of if you'll suffer a cyber-attack, but when,” said UDT EVP/CXO, Jesus Pena. “UDTSecure Powered by Conquest was made with clients’ needs in mind. Cyber threats continue to evolve rapidly so we evolve with them.”

UDTSecure Powered by Conquest Cyber provides organizations an advanced suite of security monitoring and management services to quickly detect and respond to incoming threats focused on stealing critical data or disrupting operations. These services are designed to become an extension of business operations and significantly improve security posture while delivering increased return on cloud investments. Customizable service offerings deliver solutions aligned to business requirements with compliance at the forefront.

A.R.M.E.D.™ is a unique strategic cyber operations solution representing a robust toolset – under a single pane of glass – that evaluates an organization’s security posture against common security frameworks, compliance models, and regulations.

“UDTSecure and our A.R.M.E.D.™ solution work together to help organizations better leverage protection solutions to further reduce business and technology risk,” said Conquest Cyber President, Jeff Engle.

About UDT:

UDT is a technology enabler that helps Federal, State, Local, Education, Enterprise and Commercial clients evaluate, architect, secure, and manage technology on the go and in the cloud. UDT provides customized services, including mobility, cloud, collaboration, loT, data, security, and ITaaS solutions and technical, professional and managed services.

Accomplish more with UDT: www.udtonline.com

About Conquest Cyber:

Conquest Cyber is an expert in cloud technologies, governance, risk, compliance, asymmetric warfare and cybersecurity. Conquest combines agility, capability, dedicated leadership involvement, and a deep technical bench. Our team collaborates with small businesses and global enterprises to give our clients a deep understanding of how security concerns and Federal mandates impact IT governance processes and secure digital transformation.

Learn more about Conquest Cyber: https://conquestcyber.com/