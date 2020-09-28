New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Brain PET-MRI Systems Market By Phase Type, By End User, By Product, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975413/?utm_source=GNW

Though it has the advantage of covering and imaging the entire brain, the pictures caught by PET innovation lacked spatial resolution, had low sensitivity, inadequate attenuation, and required to scatter correction. Hence, to beat these issues, PET devices are joined with other imaging devices essentially magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for exact correspondence to the anatomic structures and pathologic changes.



The combination of MRI with PET is viewed as one of the best efficient hybrid imaging frameworks in the field of neurology. MRI viability in imaging the morphology of the brain and presence of MRI modalities for surveying physiologic and metabolic variables like perfusion, edema, vascular supply, and functional activation is anticipated to add to its adoption alongside PET frameworks. Hence, combined data from MRI and PET hybrid breed imaging framework assists in the upgraded diagnosis of neurological disorders. Brain PET-MRI frameworks have created new opportunities in multiparametric neuroimaging and at the same time observing the physiological and biochemical cycles of the brain. Hence, the establishment of devices in different clinical settings is expanding.



Clinical brain PET-MRI frameworks are anticipated to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period. A growing number of clinical trials for neurological issues are anticipated to add to segment development. More than 299 clinical trial investigations of brain PET-MRI frameworks for neurological disorders are presently being conducted. Also, pre-clinical brain PET-MRI frameworks are getting powerful outcomes in diagnosing neurological disorders and subsequently are entering the clinical phase. The optimistic aftereffects of these clinical trial investigations are anticipated to prompt the introduction of PET-MRI devices for neurology, which thus will upgrade the development of the overall market. Also, some significant players, for example, Siemens Healthcare has introduced the PET-MRI framework for its utilization in different clinical applications majorly neurology. Subsequently, an expanding number of clinical studies and the introduction of brain PET-MRI frameworks is anticipated to support market development.



Based on Phase Type, the market is segmented into Pre-clinical and Clinical. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic imaging centers and Other End Users. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Helium-free PET/MRI Systems, Traditional PET-MRI System. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers), Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare), Bruker Corporation, Mediso Ltd., MR Solutions Group, Cubresa, Inc. and Aspect Imaging Ltd.



• Pre-clinical



• Clinical



• Hospitals



• Diagnostic imaging centers



• Other End Users



• Helium-free PET/MRI Systems



• Traditional PET-MRI System



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



• Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)



• Bruker Corporation



• Mediso Ltd.



• MR Solutions Group



• Cubresa, Inc.



• Aspect Imaging Ltd.



